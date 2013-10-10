Aged Care Software Provider ABC50plus Launches New Website Highlighting over 50s Software

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- ABC50plus, an aged care software provider with solutions for retirement and residential care facilities, announces its new website online at ABC50plus.com.au. The new site highlights the company's many software options for people over 50 and the businesses that support and service those over 50, including retirement and assisted living facilities.



Utilizing technology specifically designed for rest home and retirement home directors, ABC50plus' software modules offer a complete solution that takes care of both the management needs and the day to day running requirements of over 50-focused businesses. From branch and department reporting, cash flow management and management reports, to booking new clients, reporting room movements and recording medical notes, ABC50plus' assisted living software meets all the needs of aged care facilities and those who run them.



"If you are struggling with software solutions for aged care accounting, retirement village operations and other software for over 50s, ABC50plus can offer assistance for your business to incorporate solutions such as aged care accounting software, aged care CRM, retirement village operational software and retirement village payroll," explains an article on the site. "Our software options provide an integrated accounting and CRM solution to fully manage a retirement village, low care facility or high care nursing home, with solutions for payroll and HR if required."



ABC50plus' Wage Easy payroll and HR solution adds additional functionality to the company's residential care software. With an occupational health and safety module built in, as well as shift scheduling options, time clock options, and full integration with the rest of the software, Wage Easy meets all the HR needs for retirement and rest home facilities and is an integral part of the company's software offerings.



In addition to its care management software, ABC50plus also specialises in helping seniors master computer skills through its technology course for over 50s. With courses in how to successfully use budgeting software, email, internet banking and iPad use, ABC50plus helps seniors live independently for longer.



About ABC50plus

ABC50plus specialises in aged care management software that fully integrates accounting, payroll, HR and daily patient care CRM software. Retirement village operational software must provide seamless management of the whole business model with a focus on independent unit management or patient care, which ABC50plus offers with its fully integrated software. Demonstrations and web meeting are available to review the full process including the management and cost accounting requirements of its aged care software. For more information, visit http://www.abc50plus.com.au.