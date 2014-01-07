Ageless Body Sculpting Center Introduces Innovative Cosmetic Procedures

Fall River, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Recent statistics released by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery revealed that more than 1.6 million cosmetic procedures are performed each year in the U.S. The data also indicated that 283,735 liposuction procedures were performed in 2012, and approximately 128,000 tummy tucks were done in the same period. With these trends in mind, the Ageless Body Sculpting Plastic Surgery Center is now offering a range of cutting-edge cosmetic procedures. The treatments are performed by in-demand cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Stephen Gagliardi.



A spokesperson for the center explained, "At Ageless Body Sculpting, we offer innovative, affordable cosmetic procedures for men and women in the Providence metro area, including Providence, Fall River, New Bedford and Warwick. Procedures are performed by Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, an experienced cosmetic surgeon who offers each client transformative options that include liposuction, a tummy tuck, or fat transfer surgery. He also helps patients improve their self images through cutting-edge SmartLipo, Botox, Radiesse, Juvederm, laser hair removal, and other treatments."



While the center offers a range of innovative options, it is especially well well known for providing state-of-the art fat transfer procedures. Often chosen by clients in cities surrounding metro Providence RI Cosmetic fat transfer surgeries can be used to create a shapely body and smoother, more radiant skin. The technique, which is sometimes referred to as fat injections or fat grafting, is considered safe, produces very natural-looking results, and lasts long-term. It works by transferring fat from one area of the body to another. Patients are carefully screened, and must be in good health in order to be candidates for the treatments. Results are immediately noticeable, and, for many, provide the appearance of an instant makeover.



"At our cosmetic center, we provide a variety of procedures that can restore tight, younger-looking skin, and wipe away unsightly wrinkles. Clients can say good-bye to saggy skin forever. There are options to help those who need to smooth out scar tissue, or prior incisions. Dr. Gagliardi is able to create beautiful, plump, model-like lips, and even completely erase skin imperfections for many clients. We make it simple for clients to look and feel their best, without breaking the bank. We offer CareCredit, plus our own easygoing payment plans. In doing this, we are able to provide luxury, and world-class cosmetic procedures for nearly any budget.", noted the center's representative.



ABOUT AGELESS BODY SCULPTING

Ageless Body Sculpting is a premier plastic surgery center, located in Fall River, Massachusetts. The facility offers a range of innovative cosmetic procedures, performed by Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, who specializes in liposuction, fat transfer, and tummy tucks. Dr. Gagliardi and his staff are focused on providing affordable, cutting-edge treatments that help men and women look and feel their best.