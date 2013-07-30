Agency Chefs Caters to Hospitality Industry with Top Relief Chefs in the Country

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The hospitality and restaurant industry in UK may not be doing consistently well at the moment, but the business will always bloom for those who invest for the right personnel. That is why one of the emerging leaders in chef agency, Agency Chefs has its business afloat for more than two decades now.



Agency Chefs, a part of Chef Jobs UK, has been known for its specialty in hiring chefs for the hospitality industry, and they had made a name in pairing up the right personnel for the right businesses. This is proven beneficial for both establishments looking for relief chefs, and those who are on the lookout for available relief chef jobs. By simply registering job vacancies or CVs on their website, they effectively resolve recruitment problems.



To become an agency chef for the company, one undergoes their screening process to ensure that they only have the best employees on hand. Among the requirements candidates must submit are two excellent references from previous employers, in addition to the rudimentary procedure of understanding their expertise and background.



This allows the company to properly profile relief chefs and get them employment at the establishment and level that they fit best. On the other hand, they currently employ relief chefs that have been on their agency for about ten years, which means they are able to provide employees who have lengthy experience in the hospitality industry.



Agency Chefs is an award-winning company established in 1990, and is committed to providing service for clients seven days a week. The said Agency Chefs is also a member of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), a professional organization that caters to recruitment agencies and provider of recruitment knowledge in the UK. One may contact Agency Chefs through the following details:



Contact Mark Preston

Company: Cummins Mellor Recruitment

Address: Milnshaw House,

161 Whalley Road, Accrington

Lancashire, BB5 1BX