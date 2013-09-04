Agency Chefs Offers Presents Line-Up of Reliable UK Chefs

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Agency Chefs UK is accredited by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation. That being said, the quality of the service the chefs in its roster provide is top-notch. The agency takes pride in getting the suitable reliever chef for a situation or establishment even on short notice.



For Agency Chefs UK, the satisfaction of the previous clients and the assurance of the future partners are the most important. They make sure to meet the expected quality service; this is achieved by sticking to and even exceeding industry standards. They make sure to get feedback from the clients as guidelines to enable them to offer better services in the future.



Agency Chefs UK is a chef agency who knows what matters most to a business and to its customers. People go to restaurants to have a satisfying dining experience, and that means that they want high quality food but excellent service as well.



The agency also knows and deeply understands that working with limited staff is one of the challenges and hindrances to give customers the service they truly deserve. Getting the best chefs to cover for the staff’s sick or emergency leave from work is the agency’s main goal. The consultant provides accurate recommendations and decisions in assigning the chef most suited for the establishment’s needs. Agency Chefs UK understands emergency situations and they make sure that everyone can get a reliever seven days a week, day or night.



To those interested and those who need a quick but reliable chef agency, Agency Chef UK is located at Milnshaw House, 161 Whalley Road, Acrington, Lancashire, BB5 1BX. Look for Mark Preston for faster transaction. Preston and the company behind him will do everything not only to meet, but to exceed, expectations. The agency takes pride in its every chef and staff who are willing to be of service.