Agency Experts Talk Tips, Experiences in Online Podcasts

Washington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Two new podcasts for business owners and managers are available online featuring KickCharge Creative experts. Both episodes are chock full of tips about marketing for contractors and other professionals.



KickCharge Creative President and Creative Director Dan Antonelli was the guest on The HERO Podcast hosted by Victor Rancour. Antonelli rebranded Rancour's HVAC company, Absolute Airflow, and they reflect on that brand's journey "from basic to beautiful" during their conversation.



In the podcast, Rancour describes how he came to understand that he needed a rebrand—despite the fear of making a change—and why he chose to trust KickCharge Creative with the project. "There's a reason I'm successful," he says. "I want things done the right way every time."



Listen to The HERO Podcast with Dan Antonelli here.



Alyssa Young, vice president and director of digital marketing, joined host Walt Bayliss for an episode of the AgencyBud Podcast called "How to Plan, Rebrand and Weather the Storm." Young talks about the ways KickCharge Creative supports its clients, from rebranding to content marketing, and shares strategies for preparing a communication plan.



Bayliss asks Young how she would build a strong team from scratch in a new location, how she would've planned ahead for the COVID-19 pandemic if she had known it was coming and what the agency's future looks like.



Hear Young's interview on the AgencyBud Podcast here.



KickCharge Creative has taught best practices and told success stories in numerous publications and audio and video interviews. The agency's work also has been showcased in articles about its clients' growth since rebranding. Catch up on any you've missed in the index on kickcharge.com, and check out the KickCharge U webinars.



About KickCharge Creative

KickCharge Creative, based in Warren County, NJ, is a full-service marketing agency serving small and medium-sized business across the nation and beyond. The award-winning team develops strong brands, creates catchy HVAC business names and taglines, designs eye-catching fleet wraps, designs and writes websites that work, creates print collateral, manages powerful digital marketing campaigns and more. The KickCharge team values mutual respect and collaboration with their clients and pushes them outside of their comfort zone to get the best results. Contact KickCharge online or call 800.836.4666.