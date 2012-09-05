AgencyPlatform.com White Label SEO Reseller Reports Helps Convert Leads Into Sales

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Agency Platform the white label SEO reseller has reported a sharp increase in the number of agencies using their free white label dashboard. The company believes the number of reports generated by their cloud platform will double in coming months as agencies and their clients begin to understand the power of these reports.



Agency Platform encourages agencies to contact them for a demo of their platform. This allows SEO agencies to create a dashboard for their clients. The dashboard includes a plethora of data pulled from leading industry API’s from premium SEO data providers like SEOMoz, Majestic SEO, and SEMRush. The platform enables agencies and clients to measure everything from on page optimization, social reputation, link building, domain strength and keyword rankings.



One of the most popular features of this platform is the SEO site audit report. A spokesperson explained their popularity:



“Previously agencies would spend hours pulling data together from various paid services to create a site audit. Our SEO audit report does this automatically for agencies to produce a report that combines the strengths of all the major SEO data providers in to one brandable report. This covers ranking data, domain strength, on page optimization, off page metrics, conversion metrics and social engagement. The feedback we have had suggests this report is a major factor in agencies closing business and retaining clients.”



The Platform itself is free to use and agencies only pay for services rendered by AgencyPlatform. One plan, called the Local SEO Plan, gives clients the ability to optimize their website for ten different keywords. The plan includes social publishing, directory submissions, backlink creation, and more. Meanwhile, the National SEO Plan is priced slightly higher and includes additional features like blog writing, web 2.0 optimization, video creation, and more.



A spokesperson for AgencyPlatform.com explained various SEO Plans:



“We offer many different SEO plans. Our Local SEO Plans are ideal for small businesses or those that want to corner a local niche market. Our National SEO Plans, on the other hand use advanced SEO tactics that larger companies and websites in competitive niches can use to outrank their competition. Apart from these we have also made custom plans for certain agencies where they have defined the deliverables they want and the price point for which they want to buy them from us.”



The goal with each SEO package is to increase a business or website’s ranking on the search engine results page with purely white hat techniques. After ordering either package, clients can watch their rankings move up using the Agency Platform software.



Whether showing a client the results of a search engine optimization campaign or interested in hiring outsourced SEO services, AgencyPlatform.com seeks to impress users with a clean interface, affordable pricing, and comprehensive information on the client dashboard. From the website, agencies can fill out a form to get started with their Agency Platform demo today.



About AgencyPlatform.com

AgencyPlatform.com is a white label SEO reseller program custom built for agencies. The program allows the clients and SEO agencies to view easy-to-read quantitative data about the results of any optimization campaign. For more information, please visit: http://www.agencyplatform.com