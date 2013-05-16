AgentMate Launch End-to-End Digital Marketing Solution Purely for Real Estate Agents

Prahran, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Like many things, the real estate market has been profoundly affected by the online revolution. Most vendors now search for real estate agents online, but this has left many in the industry behind, as entrepreneurial individuals who have struck out on their own online win big while those faithful to their franchise lose out. AgentMate is a new digital design firm created by a real estate agent and an internet marketer that promises to offer the best of both worlds to their clients, and get them ahead in the online rat race.



The site offers a full suite of services, including real estate web design and real estate SEO, from personalised websites to multimedia content creation, including video presentations and social media accounts that are both created and managed by the company on behalf of their clients. Utilising the latest search engine optimisation techniques, the company promises to be able to generate leads that will get estate agents out of cold calling once and for all.



The specialization of the firm in real estate means that all their approaches are grounded in what has proven to be successful within the industry itself, so that all the investment their clients make goes directly into proven strategies to improve their success.



A spokesperson for AgentMate explained, “We believe in liberating real estate agents from the restrictions of relying solely on their franchise. The reality is that local searches are becoming more and more prevalent as the internet evolves. 70% of vendors go with the first real estate agent they find and those are increasingly local, not franchise matches. In order to build a local presence and personal brand, we create personal web presences for real estate agents in a bid to maximise their exposure and put them ahead of their competition. We also provide SEO to ensure that their office gets the exposure it deserves in the search engine results. We provide numerous other online services from PPC through to social media management so local real estate agents have access to online marketing expertise that is a rare skill in their industry.”



AgentMate create and manage online marketing on behalf of real estate agents. The company aims to allow individual real estate agents to build their personal brand and control their own destinies. They provide video presentations, set up and manage social media accounts and optimise web pages to target keywords used by those searching for these services. This work is performed by people who are trained and understand the Australian market place.