AgentZest Rocks Real Estate Lead Generation Industry

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- AgentZest is a real estate agent's dream come true. Guaranteed leads, complete exclusivity, no contracts, no hidden fees and satisfaction guaranteed.



Think this sounds too good to be true? So do many agents.



"I can honestly say that AgentZest is the most down to earth, and effective lead gen company out there," gleams Casey Cutter, a mortgage broker in Arizona. "There's just so much dishonesty out there, it's hard to separate the really great companies from the shady ones."



"All we really want, is to provide as much value to agents as possible," says Danny Loschiavo, founder. "We're trying to be the good guys, and I think that shows through our client's experiences and results."



He continues, "everyone promises this and that and the newest technology, but when it comes down to it, are you truly closing deals? Or are you just distracted by the newest marketing fad?"



About AgentZest

AgentZest's core mission: offer agents a painless and positive experience, while producing consistant and repeatable results.



And if that isn't good enough, they're waiving all startup costs for the entire month of November.



Contact:

David Moon PR

Phoenix, Arizona

info@agentzest.com

http://www.agentzest.com