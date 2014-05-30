Agewoo.com a New Dating Service for Older Singles with Younger Ones

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Agewoo.com is a brand new dating website connecting older people to younger people and vice-versa. This website focuses on members over 50 years of age and does not allow the users whose age is less than 30 years .It is best place for searching mature partners who can give a better life and treat one like a Queen or King.



According to a recent Survey, 1% in 2000 women preferred a relationship with a younger man. For women looking to date an Older Men who is financially and mentally secured look no more. There are more than thousands profiles of matured men who are financially successful.



This dating website service helps older men to recover their youth, particularly as several of them come out of long relationship and are willing to give it as a fresh start.



Paula Says “people are rich with expertise, affluent, keen to enjoy their life to the full and know what they require from life or a partner. I’m very proud that Agewoo.com has been received well so far.”



It provides a great service to older singles and younger ones seeking for dating, love and friendship. People within their fifties and higher than are in the prime of life, and are fun to live & enjoy.



However, the unique features make it outstanding and more user-friendly. It offers most basic features for members as the other similar websites. The profiles on this website are detailed enough to get a good idea about the members with reference to personal details, interest and physical characteristics.



Set up a profile and start looking for older singles and younger singles. For more information visit us on www.Agewoo.com.



About Agewoo.com

Agewoo.com is the best and largest online dating community to connect with older women to younger men and younger women to older men. It is great platform to connect with travel companion, activity partners and dream lover. It is only for mature members those who are interested in meeting with others through online dating. Here people can connect with thousands of profiles of individual like-minded people with different ages. This website is the best place for relationship and true love.



Age difference in relationship isn’t any longer necessary as long as two individuals realize one thing in common. This website provides people with advice like how older men can date younger women and ways older women can date younger men.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Casper

Contact Number: 416-628-1072

Email id: Casper@SuccessfulMatch.com

Website: http://www.agewoo.com/

Keywords: Interracial dating

Address: 10 - 8707 Dufferin St, Suite 160, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada