New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Increasing technological innovation for aggregate production to improve manufacturing process efficiency and productivity with high product quality will drive the Aggregates market.



Market Size – USD 458.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.



The global Aggregates market is forecast to reach USD 723.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the concrete industry for commercial purposes due to its usage in concrete and cement manufacturing, railway ballast, and road base and coverings. Infrastructure aging and the growing construction industry are projected to fuel the growth of the demand for building aggregates over the forecast period. Investment in technology is likely to be a primary priority in the coming years. Developed and emerging countries also depend on expanding the infrastructure market.



For instance, the country will have a substantial investment requirement of USD 4.50 trillion by 2040, according to India's 2019 economic survey. India spends around USD 200.00 billion a year, which is about 7.0% to 8.0% of its GDP. Also, Middle East region infrastructure spending is fueling demand for construction aggregates and related products. Healthy economic development and population expansion in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is expected to increase construction spending.



The US infrastructure sector is in dire need of upgrading as the country has witnessed an increase in the incidents bridge collapse in recent years. As per 2017 statistics from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), nearly 9.1% of the country's bridges are structurally deficient. In the coming years, the nation is expected to see a significant increase in the growth of bridge infrastructure. In the forecast period, China is expected to lead the construction of high-rise buildings. According to the Council's statistics on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, China accounted for nearly 60.0% of new high-rise construction in 2017. A similar high-rise construction boom has been observed across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.



Key participants include Martin Marietta Materials Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim, Eurocement Group, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, Vulcan Materials Company, LSR Group, Adelaide Brighton Ltd., and Hanlon Concrete, among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3228



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Based on product type, sand generated a revenue of USD 58 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period, owing to its wide variety of applications in concrete production along with cement, coarse aggregates, and water.

- The concrete industry expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecasted period due to numerous regulatory reforms, including the introduction of real estate regulatory bills and the inclusion in the real estate sector of 100.0% foreign direct investment.

- The commercial sector is the major contributor to the Aggregates market. The commercial sector of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 32.3% of the market in the year 2019 owing to various government measures, such as a lowered number of regulations and taxes.

- The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for Aggregates in 2019. Driving the market is the region's strong emphasis on cost-effective and advanced procedures implemented in the industry. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 65.0% of the market, followed by North America, which held around 17.0% market in the year 2019.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aggregates-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aggregates market on the basis of product type, end-user, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Crushed Stone

Sand

Gravel

Others



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Concrete

Road Base & Coverings

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3228



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Aggregates Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aggregates Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

…

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. HeidelbergCement AG

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. LafargeHolcim

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Eurocement Group

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



Browse More Reports :



Brown Sugar Market Overview



Fuel Ethanol Market Demand



PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market Analysis



Duty-Free Retailing Market Growth



Fall Protection Market Revenue



Ibuprofen Market Statistics



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com