Aggressive Cleaning Expanding Reach Across Market Area

For years, Ryan Vandergraaf's company has delivered floor and upholstery cleaning services to the region. As that part of the business grew, he expanded into other areas like biohazard cleanup and construction cleanup. Now, he said it is time to turn attention to expanding the customer base.



"Word of mouth has certainly been a great thing for my business," he said. My customers are happy to tell other people about our work, especially with things like odor removal in homes with pets. We even remove pet stains from upholstery."



At the same time, he understands the need to reach out to other people. That part was an easy decision.



"My customers keep telling me I need to get online. They say I need to reach out and I need to step up my marketing efforts," he said. "Well, they are my customers and I listen to them. They have to be right. So, I looked at what needed to happen."



He discovered that doing successful online marketing for things like tile cleaning and hardwood floor restoration takes a considerable amount of time. So he had a choice. Focus on his business and taking care of customers, which he loves, or try to take care of online marketing work.



"No question. My customers are my priority," he said. So, he searched and found the Soaring Away marketing agency. He found the company has a reputation for excellence and focuses on businesses like his across the nation.



Holly Powell, owner of Soaring Away, also did some homework.



"We checked the market. We talked to people. Ryan is good, delivers exactly what he promises every time. That's et kind of company we want to work with," she said. "We are looking forward to tell more people about his superior cleaning services."



About Aggressive Cleaning, LLC

Aggressive Cleaning, LLC is a commercial cleaning service company that also specializes in hardwood floor restoration, tile/grout and VCT, as well as pet odor removal. We've been established in the Grand Rapids, MI area offering expert cleaning all throughout the city and its surrounding areas. Aggressive Cleaning, LLC has a policy of offering innovative and high-quality services at affordable prices.



In order to better recognize your needs, we offer a free, no-obligation visit to your commercial business in which our services will be rendered and offer a proposal that includes a customized cleaning schedule while additionally working within the constraints of your budget.



In order to make sure Aggressive Cleaning, LLC is offering excellence within our management system, our service follows a strict process of training and pre-screening that obtains a quality workforce. Our service is committed to offering the best job every time.



