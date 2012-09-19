Aggressive Price Points and Unsurpassed Customer Service Make International Aero Products a Success

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is seeking qualified retailers in the United States to carry the chemical line that was formulated for aircraft, but perfect for your car. The premium car care line, recommended by Edelbrock, allows customers to offer the best quality chemicals to consumers along with attractive profit margins. The full AERO line has a record of success in the luxury car, hot rod, truck accessory, import and racing markets.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



With AERO, customers also have access to AERO experts around the clock to assist in customer service, marketing efforts and product training.



For more information on International AERO Products call 800-337-WASH or visit www.InternationalAEROProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.