Aggressive Steps by Purple Turtle to Curb DDOS and CyberAttacks

Whistler, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Purple Turtle Productions, a Whistler BC based website design and hosting company suffered from a DDOS attack that knocked their Vancouver BC Based web server offline for over an hour on Monday.



The very unique, and news worthy story lies in what the small company did to combat the attack. "We knocked their IP's offline to mitigate the attack" a representative for the company commented. "DDOS attacks are a part of the hosting world, and although many large corporations can suffer from such attacks, for small hosting companies it could mean the end of their lives online where large companies have a large customer base and would not suffer so badly".



Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks are what brought Godaddy to its knees on Sept 11 2012, and effected over one hundred and fifty thousand personal and business websites.



"Instead of 'The Normal Routine' of trying to change the ip's of your system, move the websites to a different server or try to block the incoming connections, Purple Turtle Productions took action in a more aggressive way. We started tracing all of the incoming connections and bundled them into geographic area to determine where the most connections were coming from, then we began our 'Counter Attack' by using our personal and work computers, even our servers and mainframes to DDOS the ISP of the hub where we found the most connections coming from" reported Simon Painter the CEO of the company. "Our intent was not to knock the ISP's offline themselves, but to put them into an emergency mode where they would begin to refuse connections from their end, and mitigate the attack that was in progress on our server."



"After the first ISP in The Netherlands went red (began refusing connections) we noticed a drop in the concurrent connections and we knew we had them"



The outage lasted for about an hour, and there were no instances of compromised security so all personal information retained perfect integrity.



