Agile IT Collaborates With SMBiT Professionals in Quest for Optimal Outcomes for SMBs

South Yarra, AU -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2012 -- As a Small Business IT Support company servicing Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula in Australia, Agile IT believes that in order to help Small- to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) become successful, it's a great idea to network and collaborate with other Information Technology (IT) professionals to ensure that they receive optimal outcomes in Melbourne IT support. That is why they belong to the SMBiT Professionals group.



The SMBiT Professionals group gets together on a monthly basis at the end of the month in order to support each other’s business growth, development and integrity in the IT industry. According to Linden Jackson, Managing Director at Agile IT, " Agile IT Solutions got involved in this association as a means to improving how we provide services to our clients through learning off other successful businesses, getting both business and technical support from peers and to develop stronger relationships with both vendors and distributors to enhance our product offering."



SMBiT Professionals caters to the Information Technology industry and provides an organisation where IT professionals that are Managed Services Providers (MSPs) can gather together for fellowship, networking, community events and much more. The Organisation is a non-vendor specific association. Their objective is to identify best of breed solutions that will handle the day-to-day issues that clients have in a cost effective, manageable and reliable manner while giving them an opportunity to get the highest return on investment possible.



As a SMBiT Professional member, Agile IT and the other IT professionals are bound to a specific code of conduct. When clients contact a member of the Organisation, they can rest assured that they will get someone that is fair, honest and reliable. In addition, all members of SMBiT Professionals are held to regular professional development training in order to stay up to date on the current trends and technologies.



