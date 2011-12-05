Agile IT Welcomed As New Microsoft Cloud Partner Program and Receives Cloud Essentials Pack

Mornington, Victora -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Everybody is talking about the Cloud these days which means there is a whole new playing field for Managed Service Providers to sell and service products that work in the Cloud -- and now Agile IT has entered into that wide arena as a new Microsoft Cloud Partner.



As a new Cloud partner, Agile IT has now qualified for the Microsoft Cloud Essentials Sell and Service Track. Some of the benefits that this leading Melbourne IT support and services company can now use to share with their clients are listed below:



- The organization receives Internal Use Rights for the latest Microsoft Cloud Services - includes Microsoft Office 365, Windows Intune and Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online platform.



- Presale and technical support

- Business and Training resources

- Cloud marketing resources



According to Linden Jackson, Managing Director of Agile IT, “No longer will Mornington Peninsula and Melbourne small- to medium-sized businesses be behind the times in regards to acclimating to the Cloud. We now have an even stronger and more expansive knowledgebase from which to gain support and resources to benefit our clients.”



As a small business IT support company, Agile IT is focused on providing the IT solutions that will most benefit their clients and solve their immediate and long-term needs. The organization is the culmination of a mixture of dreams and experience that provides the backbone to a satisfying outcome for their clients.



