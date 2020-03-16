AgileNobel Offers Lithium Hydroxide Used in a Range of Industrial Applications

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- A leading supplier of industrial chemicals, AgileNobel offers lithium hydroxide that is used in a range of industrial applications such as manufacturing of grease and lubricants. The company produces the chemical commercially in anhydrous form as well as the monohydrate (LiOH.H2O), both of which are strong bases. The chemical properties of lithium hydroxide they offer are relatively mild thereby handling it is not difficult. To meet the varying needs of its customers, the company offers the chemical in various grades including industrial grade, battery grade, grease grade, and high purity grade. The company provides the chemical in a variety of packaging options including 25 Kgs., 20 Kgs. Kraft Paper Bag, 100Kgs Drum, 5 Kgs. PE Bag in a carton, as well as custom packing. The lithium hydroxide that the company offers is used for a variety of applications:



- As a heat transfer medium and as a storage-battery electrolyte

- In ceramics and some Portland cement formulations

- To alkalize the reactor coolant in pressurized water reactors for corrosion control

- Lithium-Ion batteries and Solar Panels Grease and Lubricants

- For purification of gases and air



AgileNobel is one of the most reputable firms offering a wide range of chemicals in varied packaging options. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-grade products and competitive prices. The organization has an outstanding team of professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide its customers with high-quality services and products. In addition to lithium hydroxide, the company also offers other chemicals including lithium carbonate, spodumene, humidity indicator cards, temperature data loggers, desiccants, and many more.



A representative from the company stated, "Lithium hydroxide is an inorganic compound that is completely soluble in water and has the highest absorption percentage. It is commercially produced in anhydrous as well as monohydrate (LiOHH2O) form. Both lithium hydroxide forms are strong bases. In most cases, the lithium hydroxide molecule is formed by the lithium cation Li+ and the hydroxyl group OH."



About AgileNobel

AgileNobel is a team of professionals working to offer solutions related to different business needs. The organization is driven by the temperament of being agile and nimble to the changing market needs and business dynamics and be a source for providing products, services, and solutions to the customers. Agile aims to add value to customers' businesses by making them effective and efficient. Innovation within the company leads to new solutions to the customers which in turn improves their bottom line.



For more information, please visit: https://www.agilenobel.com/