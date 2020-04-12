AgileNobel Offers Oxygen Absorbers to Maintain Oxygen Levels Inside Packaged Products

Faridabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2020 -- AgileNobel, a leading supplier of industrial chemicals, offers oxygen absorbers to help maintain oxygen levels inside any packaged products. The absorbers hinder the growth of bacteria and mold, hence enhancing the shelf life of those products by removing all the oxygen within the packaging. The absorbers ensure that the optimum quality of packaged products is maintained. Cost-effective and versatile, the company provides oxygen absorbers in various sachet sizes, depending on the volume of oxygen removal required and clients' needs. The absorbers are an ideal solution for efficiently removing oxygen inside any packaged product, without any hassle. The absorbers can be used to absorb oxygen alongside a plethora of products:



- Bread, Cookies, Cakes, Dry fruits and Salted Snacks

- Coffee, Tea, Spices, Dairy Produce like Cheese

- Flour and Grain Articles, Fresh and pre-cooked Pasta and Noodles

- Candies, Confectionery, Vitamin Packs/Bottles and Pharmaceuticals

- Artwork preservation, Medical diagnostic kits, and devices



AgileNobel is one of the most reputable firms offering a wide range of chemicals in varied packaging options. The company collaborates with reliable manufacturers with excellent manufacturing facilities that are approved by many national and international certification bodies. They have a team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals who have proven skills and rich experience working in this domain.



Talking about their oxygen absorbers, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Oxygen Absorbers are used to maintain the oxygen levels inside any packaged product to less than 0.01% thus ensuring quality, crispness and shelf life of the product. They are non-toxic and safe to use, harmless if they are rubbed with food. Oxygen is the cause of bacterial growth and mold. They protect your products inside the bag by absorbing oxygen, so as not to affect product quality."



About AgileNobel

AgileNobel is a team of professionals working to offer solutions related to different business needs. The organization is driven by the temperament of being agile and nimble to the changing market needs and business dynamics and be a source for providing products, services, and solutions to the customers. Agile aims to add value to customers' businesses by making them effective and efficient. Innovation within the company leads to new solutions to the customers which in turn improves their bottom line.



For more information, please visit: https://www.agilenobel.com/