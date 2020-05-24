Faridabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2020 -- A leading supplier of industrial chemicals, AgileNobel offers smecton clay for solvent-based systems with low to medium polarity. The substance imparts good dispersion, high gel strength, and stable viscosity properties to oil-based drilling fluids. The smecton clay they provide is manufactured in an optimum environment using industry grade materials and highly efficient technical tools. Smecton clay is used for diesel-based, white oil-based and synthetic oil-based drilling fluids. AgileNobel provides the chemical in various packaging options including 25 kg. poly-lined paper/HDPE bags, and 500 kg. Jumbo Bags. The smecton clay they provide has a plethora of applications including:



- In adhesives and Sealants

- In container Paints

- Helps improve viscosity any oil-based drilling fluid

- Helps improve hole cleaning during drilling and workover operations

- Viscosify any oil-based drilling fluid

- Improve hole cleaning during drilling and workover operations



AgileNobel is a renowned firm that manages supply chains for multiple industries and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has gained a massive customer base all across the globe for its high-quality products and competitive pricing. Apart from smecton clay, the organization also offers other chemical products including lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, spodumene, humidity indicator cards, temperature logger, humidity logger, Tyvek equivalent paper, Co2 absorbent /soda-lime absorbent, precipitated silica and many more.



Talking about their smecton clay, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Smecton clay belongs to the conventional type of organo-clay group, which requires mechanical energy, shear forces applied with good dispersion equipment, and a chemical (polar) activator to reach the proper level of delamination of the organo-clay particles. Smecton clay can be used to increase the yield value and gel strength of diesel base, white base, and synthetic oil base."



About AgileNobel

AgileNobel is a team of professionals working to offer solutions related to different business needs. The organization is driven by the temperament of being agile and nimble to the changing market needs and business dynamics and be a source for providing products, services, and solutions to the customers. Agile aims to add value to customers' businesses by making them effective and efficient. Innovation within the company leads to new solutions to the customers which in turn improves their bottom line.



For more information, please visit: https://www.agilenobel.com/