Agility by SSG Insight to Be Listed as a Top Player in the CMMS Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Agility by SSG Insight will be listed as a top player in the CMMS Software segment on 360Quadrants.SSG Insight offers Agility as its brand offering under CMMS Software. Agility CMMS Software is a comprehensive and easy-to-use asset management system that offers valuable data insights for any organization. This advanced asset management system is built to provide valuable insights into the data of any organization. The software can be custom-made to help businesses across various industry sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and health care. Agility CMMS Software is one of the most reputed CMMS and facilities management software that helps facility managers to utilize existing resources in a more integrated and thorough manner. Agility CMMS enables the allocation of personnel and resources to operations based on skill, availability, workload, and other relevant factors.



Recently, SSG Insight has launched an innovative business intelligence tool in its Agility CMMS Solution. The new launch AgilityBI can translate operational data into clear strategic insight for business decision-makers. AgilityBIcan analyses business trends over time, tracking long-term KPIs to help businesses to gain profitability across all areas of operation. The solution can also be used to extend the life of assets in order to gain efficiency of operations, lower cost and achieve desirable outputs. Agility pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on CMMS Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 29 companies in the CMMS Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Agility CMMS Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Upkeep, Wheatley Associates, Hector, Emaint, Maintainx and ServiceChannelamong others as the top vendors in the CMMS Software. The platform will also provide the most granular CMMS Software comparisons between vendors.



A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is sometimes referred to as Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software. CMMS is a computer software designed to simplify and improve maintenance management. It helps organizations plan, track, measure, and optimize every task on a digital platform. These solutions are used by manufacturers and other organizations that need to manage equipment and other assets. CMMS software covers all stages of the lifecycle of an asset, from acquisition all the way to disposal. The platform can organize and manage preventive maintenance tasks, inventory, safety, and proving the value of maintenance to drive better results. The organizations can track work orders, generate accurate reports and instantly decide which of their assets required preventive maintenance. This leads to extended asset lifespans, improved organization, and reduced costs and increased profits.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in CMMS Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the CMMS Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

