Aging Expert Urges Government Leaders to Accelerate Research in Aging and Proactively Increase the Retirement Age to Prevent Economic Crisis

Forest Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- A leading expert on aging sees extending healthy lifespan as the most plausible solution and a source of growth for the debt-laden faltering economies of the developed countries. In his newly released book, " The Ageless Generation: How Advances in Biomedicine Will Transform the Global Economy," Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov explains his startling economic forecast.



At the core of Dr. Zhavoronkov's forecast is the understanding that there have been and continue to be significant and exponential developments in biomedicine. The impact of these developments are not yet observed as it takes many years for a discovery to propagate into medical practice and mainstream use. The relevance of these developments is that they will inherently result in significant increases in life expectancy. Such boosts in the aging population will coincide with boosts in the percentage of the population in retirement status. Without changes to current retirement age patterns, these expected vast increases in retirees, with greater life expectancy, will create an economic pressure of critical proportions on the working population. As forecasted, the trends could clearly trigger global economic chaos.



Dr. Zhavoronkov explains, "Many leading economists provided early warnings regarding the critical state of the major economies and recommended policy changes ranging from the massive austerity measures to increased immigration. Most of these forecasts are based on historic trends without looking at the pipelines of biomedical advances that are gradually reaching the market. But we are standing at the foothill of a major paradigm shift and will soon find ourselves in the world where actuarial tables will no longer apply. In my opinion, in order to avoid the collapse, the retirement age must increase faster than life expectancy. ”



Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, is the director and trustee of the Biogerontology Research Foundation, a think tank supporting aging research worldwide and the director of the International Aging Research Portfolio, one of the world’s largest databases of biomedical funding data and a knowledge management system for aging research. He heads the laboratory of regenerative medicine at the Federal Research and Clinical Center and is the head of research at NeuroG.



Contact:

Lynne Rabinoff Assoc.

72-11 Austin St. #201, Forest Hills, NY 11375 lynne@lynnerabinoff.com for interview requests with Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov.

Phone: US: 626 593 7957

http://us.macmillan.com/theagelessgeneration/

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BU3SV52/