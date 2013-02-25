Aging in Place Trend in Home Remodeling for Seniors Answer to Nursing Home Problems

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The term "aging in place" is generally used to describe older people living in their residence of choice as they age, while having access to the services and or accommodations often needed, according to Marc Gieselmann, head of San Diego's leading residential remodeling company, which helps the elderly age in place (their own home) with dignity instead of moving into an impersonal nursing home.



The prospect of moving elsewhere is tiring, at any age, since they're essentially packing up everything and moving to another setting. Having to re-adjust one's self to new surroundings, in addition to having to arrange work or other commitments, can prove too much for some folks who are set in their ways, says Marc. He is essentially establishing a sense of security for seniors who don't want to leave their homes.



"It has become the trend today that more San Diegans are turning to remodeling their home to accommodate not only their immediate family lifestyle, which can range from retirement for older people to younger people raising children and integrating other new additions to the family.



Other reasons include entertaining family and friends, working at home, and now also taking care of elder parents," says Marc, who is a favorite local San Diego home remodeling contractor, licensed by the State of California since 1990.



"What this means is remodeling and designing a home that will accommodate our special needs as we get older and have a desire to stay in our home longer instead of the possibility of moving into a retirement community," explains Marc, who loves using space planning and universal design for safely, which cost effectively transitions the layout and use of a home so the family inside can transition just as easily as they age.



Aging in place remodeling, according to the home remodeling professional, often includes changes to a home which provides easier access to and from rooms, enlarging hallways and doorways, converting bathrooms to allow for use of wheel chairs, walkers and specialty medical equipment.



Here are some of the home remodeling and updating modifications Marc points to that shows how some homeowners have taken a liking to:



- Wall mounted sinks

- Raised toilets (taller toilets)

- Sunken showers with zero thresholds

- Bench seats and grab bars in the showers

- Adding a hand held adjustable shower fixtures

- Roll out drawers that fully extend in kitchen cabinets for easier access

- Raised dishwashers

- Lowered cabinets and sink areas



The experience and skill sets HK Construction has developed over the years, according to Marc, has enabled them to expertly perform such sought after tasks as loft installations, room additions, second story additions, room conversions and custom aging in place modifications, which lay a solid foundation for making changes to homes that want a more universal design for aging in place.



"If you have a need for 'aging in place remodeling' such as, removing existing walls, enlarging openings, redesigning existing space, installation of new wall systems and even redesigning closets, we here at HK Construction have the specialists who can fulfill your project needs from start to finish," notes Marc, who today offers free home remodeling evaluations for those considering remodeling for "aging in place" needs.



For further information about seniors aging in place remodeling and a San Diego remodel contractor that is honest, affordable and trustworthy who has vast experience in aging in place construction services, please call Marc Gieselmann at HK Construction at 858-748-6580 or visit http://hkremodel.com/construction-services.



