Aging Workforce Impacts Retailers Most

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- James Galante, with Retail Handling Solutions, recently shared a presentation about Gaining Efficiency in Retail Stocking and specifically looked at the one of the largest issues effecting worker's comp costs, namely an aging workforce.



- In 1972, average age of a US worker was 28. Today it's 46.

- The number of workers aged 45+ has doubled since 1950.

- According to the AARP, the number of people 55 years and older in the labor force — which stood at about 18.2 million in 2000 — is projected to rise to 25.2 million this year and nearly 32 million by 2025.



Similarly, In Aging Workforce News, Philip Moeller referenced Kristin Tugman, senior director of health and productivity at Unum, who outlined the five components of a productive aging program. According to Tugman, beyond mentoring, prospective labor-force shortages mean many employers simply cannot afford to let older workers retire or walk out the door. In particular, in manufacturing and physically challenging occupations such as nursing, employers are recognizing the creep up in terms of their employees' average age and the clear impact of continuing repetitive, hard labor.



Productive aging programs include a rigorous demographic analysis of an employer's aging workforce today and projected into the future, employee wellness programs with specific older-employee components, and chronic condition management, perhaps with special emphasis on obesity, as well as flexible work environment and job enrichment programs, which value older workers and seek to leverage their motivation with respect to their return to work and their staying at work.



About Retail Handling Solutions

Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored.



