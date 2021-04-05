AGR Technology Explains Why Online Reviews Are Crucial for an Online Business

Shepparton, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- AGR Technology, an Shepparton based provider of SEO services and custom web solutions explains why it is important to gather online reviews.



Most online businesses thrive on customer reviews whether it is on Google, Yelp, on their own business websites or any other platform. It is a fact that 90% of consumers refer to online reviews before buying a product or service. And at least 85% of these consumers trust the reviews be it positive or negative. Everyone knows that positive reviews are great for business.



Having a page such as this: https://agrtech.com.au/about/reviews/ to showcase your reviews can help improve conversions and chances of prospects getting in contact with you.



But how can a business deal with negative reviews? AGR Technology helps businesses make use of their positive online reviews in the most effective way and handle the negative online reviews so that the impact on sales and new customers is as minimum as possible. Reviews might be comments written by the customers but for a local business they are opportunities to improve their reliability, expertise and professionalism.



