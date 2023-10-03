Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market Set to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Growing Adoption and Global Demand

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2023 -- According to a recent research report titled "Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market by Adoption Stage (In-formulation and Tank-mix), Type (Surfactants and Oil-based Adjuvants), Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the agricultural activator adjuvants market is poised for significant growth. It is estimated to be valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023, with projections indicating it will reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028.



Global Adoption and Key Factors



The adoption of agricultural activator adjuvants is highest in developed countries, notably the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. However, there's a rapid growth in adoption rates in developing nations like India, China, and Brazil. This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing global demand for food, a growing awareness of the benefits of agricultural activator adjuvants, and the expanding availability of these products in emerging economies.



Oil-based Adjuvants Leading Growth



The segment for oil-based adjuvants is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising global population, increasing crop prices, heightened usage of crop protection chemicals, and a growing demand for biofuels. Farmers and growers are becoming increasingly aware of the advantages of employing oil-based adjuvants, which include enhanced coverage, reduced drift, and improved penetration of pesticides and herbicides.



Furthermore, oil-based adjuvants contribute to improving the efficacy of pesticides and herbicides, ultimately resulting in increased crop yields. This aspect holds particular significance in developing nations, where the imperative to produce more food to sustain a growing population is evident. Manufacturers are continually developing more effective and user-friendly oil-based adjuvants, making them increasingly attractive to farmers and growers.



Driving Force: Cereals and Grains



The cereals and grains segment, classified by crop type, emerged as a driving force in the agricultural activator adjuvants market in 2022. Cereals and grains are the most widely cultivated crops globally and hold utmost importance for food security. With the world's population steadily increasing, there is growing demand for cereals and grains, intensifying pressure on farmers to enhance production on limited land resources.



Cereals and grains are particularly susceptible to pests and diseases, necessitating the use of pesticides. However, pesticides can be costly and environmentally detrimental. Activator adjuvants help mitigate these challenges by reducing pesticide usage while maintaining effective pest control. Additionally, monoculture practices make cereals and grains more vulnerable to pests and diseases, and activator adjuvants enhance overall plant health and vigor, reducing these risks.



Brazil's Dominance in South America



Brazil is expected to dominate the South American agricultural activator adjuvants market during the forecast period. As the world's largest consumer of pesticides, Brazil's agricultural sector is expanding rapidly. Precision farming practices, which involve precise and efficient application of crop protection chemicals, are on the rise. This necessitates the use of adjuvants to ensure effective chemical application.



With leading players such as BASF SE, Bayer, Wilbur-Ellis, Dow, and Syngenta offering a wide range of activator adjuvants tailored to Brazilian farmers' specific needs, Brazil is anticipated to maintain its dominance. Brazilian farmers are under increasing pressure to produce high-quality agricultural products for both domestic and export markets. Adjuvants play a vital role in improving the efficacy of crop protection chemicals, leading to higher yields and better-quality crops.



Key Market Players



Major players operating in the agricultural activator adjuvants market include Corteva (US), Evonik (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), CHS Inc. (US), Corda International Plc (UK), Nufarm (Australia), Clariant (Switzerland), and Stepan Company (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



