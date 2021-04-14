New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Growing demand for the nutraceutical & functional foods and an upsurge in the consumption of the overall food & beverages, coupled with incorporation of advanced Agricultural Adjuvants to enhance the productivity and crop yield.



Market Size – USD 3.41 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – High preference of green adjuvants from the farmers.



The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is forecast to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2027. The global agricultural adjuvants market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to massive growth in the global population and enormous demand for the sufficient crop supply coupled with proliferating emphasize on the protection of the crop loss, increasing concern over pesticide residues, crop quality, harvesting flexibility, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations.



Applicability of the indoor farming, green crop protection, selectively editing the genome of crops to add value to the customers, improving protein efficiency of the seeds, increasing production of the pollinator-friendly Agricultural Adjuvants, and digital analytics to increase the usability & control performance parameter of the Agricultural Adjuvants are some of the future opportunities of the market, incorporating which could deliberately increase the profitability and consumer base of the companies in this market.



Key participants include Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- In June 2019, German giant BASF announced its plan to launch 20 new agricultural chemical protection product line-ups in the country India. The chemicals are focused on catering to key crop protection such as rice, cotton, fruits, corn, soybean, and vegetables, which are the highest used crops in that country.

- In March 2019, Helena Chemical Company, a US-based agricultural adjuvants manufacturer, launched 4 new product line-ups, namely, Ele-Max Sulfur LC, N-Fixx XLR, Sultrus, and Antares Prime, that provide target specific yield-limiting agronomic solutions and helps growers meet greater returns on investment.

- In August 2017, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., an American leading agrochemical farm, acquired San Francisco-based leading company in software & analytical tools for the farms, Granular, Inc. Granular will continue to provide advancements for the digital agriculture for DuPont and also improve Encirca services, an agronomic software business delivered by DuPont.

- A large share of the region's value comes from the U.S. Owing to factors such as the early development of the technology, awareness related to the bio-based food products, and super-nutritious edible products. Based on estimates, in 2016, almost 3.1 million hectares of land were managed organically. Out of these, 2 million were in the United States and almost 1.1million in Canada. Together, these represent 0.8 percent of the total agricultural area in the region. Apart from emphasizing on the usage of the agricultural adjuvants by the farmers, many agrochemical companies in US have been focusing on innovating new product developments in this region.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural adjuvants market on the basis of adjuvant categories, crop type, adoption stage, formulation, application, and region:



Adjuvant Categories Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Activators

Spreaders

Stickers

Emulsifiers

Retardants

Plant Penetrants

Inverting Agents

Stabilizing Agents

Others



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others



Adoption Stage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Tank-mix

In-formulation



Formulation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Suspension Concentrates

Emulsifiable Concentrates



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Insecticides

Herbicides

Germicides

Fungicides



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



…



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Market positioning

11.5. Strategy Benchmarking

11.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Syngenta AG

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Technology Insights

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Bayer AG

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Technology Insights

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. BASF SE

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Technology Insights

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. Dow AgroSciences LLC

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Technology Insights

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. FMC Corporation

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Technology Insights

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



