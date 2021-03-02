DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Agricultural Adjuvants Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The growing importance for precision farming, the increasing usage of salts, surfactants, emulsifiers, and oils for improving the production of crops, and the rising adoption of protected agricultural practices are the key drivers surging the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market size. Precision farming allows farmers to utilize agricultural adjuvants for proper agrochemical applications. In the present years, organizations are adopting eco-friendly bio-based adjuvants like methylated seed oil (MSO), organo-modified siloxanes, and modified vegetable oils. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the demand for organically produced food due to biodegradability and high safety of salts, surfactants, oils, and emulsifiers. The strong adoption of organic farming is further augmenting the growth of the market.



The emerging countries are based on the agriculture industry, where farmers can generate the possible yield from the available resources. The high demand for food crops will boost the requirement for pest control chemicals and other pesticides. The availability of land is restricted as it surges the need for improved crop production and less crop damage. This factor is predicted to stimulate the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market. On the other hand, the lack of awareness among people about these products and cost volatility will hinder the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.



Agricultural Adjuvants Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Corteva

- BASF SE

- Solvay

- Nufarm

- Croda International Plc

- Huntsman International LLC

- Evonik Industries AG

- Clariant AG

- Brandt, Inc.

- Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc.



Function Segment Drivers



Based on the function, the market is segmented into activator adjuvants and utility adjuvants. Activator adjuvant is projected to lead the market due to the capability to improve herbicides' properties when added to spray solutions. Activator adjuvants are more accurate for various types of applications as they are able to raise the solubilization and decrease the surface tension.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase at a faster CAGR. This is attributed to the strong demand for agrochemicals in emerging economies like China and India driven by the increasing population in Japan, China, and India, which will have a positive influence on the market's demand. Additionally, the lack of land availability and the emerging farming sector will drive market growth.



Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Function:



- Activator Adjuvants

- Surfactants

- Oil-Based Adjuvants

- Utility Adjuvants

- Compatibility Agents

- Buffers/Acidifiers

- Antifoam Agents

- Water Conditioners

- Anti-Drift Agents

- Other Utility Adjuvants



Segmentation by Application:



- Herbicides

- Insecticides

- Fungicides

- Other Applications



Segmentation by Adoption Stage:



- In-Formulation

- Tank-Mix



Segmentation by Formulation:



- Suspension Concentrate

- Emulsifiable Concentrate



Segmentation by Crop Type:



- Cereals & Grains

- Corn

- Wheat

- Rice

- Others

- Oilseeds & Pulses

- Soybean

- Others

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



