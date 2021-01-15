The global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from USD 3.41 billion in 2019 to USD 5.39 billion in 2027.
Farmers all around the world are majorly concerned about crop losses caused by rodents and pests. Some products aid in mitigating the damage as they impede both pest movement and growth in fields. However, the decrease in arable land has put a strain on crop production globally. Agricultural adjuvants help to minimize pest-related losses, improve the crop production and are used to eliminate harmful microorganisms such as soil-borne and pathogenic fungi. Market Size – USD 3.41 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – High preference of green adjuvants from the farmers.
The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Agricultural Adjuvants industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.
Some of the key players operating in the Agricultural Adjuvants market are Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.
Market Drivers
The Agricultural Adjuvants Market is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.8% from USD 3.41 billion in 2017 to USD 5.39 billion in 2027. The agricultural adjuvants market is expected to witness a tremendous growth due to massive rise in the population and the robust demand for the sufficient crop supply along with increasing concern over pesticide residues, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, increasing crop yields, crop quality, harvesting flexibility, and harnessing climate change & pandemics.
Adjuvant Categories Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Activators
Spreaders
Stickers
Emulsifiers
Retardants
Plant Penetrants
Inverting Agents
Stabilizing Agents
Others
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Others
Adoption Stage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Tank-mix
In-formulation
Formulation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Suspension Concentrates
Emulsifiable Concentrates
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Insecticides
Herbicides
Germicides
Fungicides
Regional Landscape
North America witnessed a growth of USD 776.1 million in 2017 and is expected to emerge as one of the major revenue-generating regions for the Agricultural Adjuvants market. The European region accounts for having the dominant players in this market. Countries like France & Germany are some of the leading countries to produce an extensive number of Agricultural Adjuvants every year. Asia Pacific region accounts for a higher consumer base due to an overall increase in the beverage & food products and the increase in expenditure mostly for the luxurious and expensive food items.
Market Segmentation by Regions:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
