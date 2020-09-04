Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Generate Revenue Worth $5,485.1 Million by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Owing to the booming population, the agricultural adjuvants market revenue is projected to reach $5,485.1 million by 2030, from $3,106.7 million in 2019, at a 5.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence.



As per the latest World Population Prospects report by the United Nations, compared to 7.7 billion in 2019, 10.9 billion people will call the earth their home by 2100. This population growth is already leading to the rapidly rising demand for produce, which is putting immense pressure on farmlands.



This is benefitting the agricultural adjuvants market, as, to meet the increasing food demand, while dealing with the reducing area under agriculture, on account of urbanization, farmers are adopting methods to increase their yield. A notable challenge in doing so is mitigating the crop damage by pests, insects, microorganisms, and unwanted weeds, which is why adjuvants are being added to pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and other biocides, to increase their effectiveness.



The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the agricultural adjuvants market negatively, because of the closure of adjuvant manufacturing facilities, in the light of the lockdowns in numerous countries. However, as the agrarian community had already stocked up on adjuvants for at least two quarters of 2020, the market hasn't been ill-affected as strongly.



Till 2019, the activator adjuvants bifurcation, under the function segment of the agricultural adjuvants market, held the larger share. This is because these variants lead to reduced rainfastness and surface tension, better spray retention and solubilization, and improved movement of the pesticide across the foliar, in areas of greater absorption. In addition, certain activator adjuvants can be transformed into utility adjuvants, which further makes the former popular.



The alkoxylates category, on the basis of chemical group, is predicted to continue dominating the agricultural adjuvants market during the next decade. Due to their non-reactive and non-ionic nature, alkoxylate-based agricultural adjuvants are added to the pesticides used for Chinese apple (Ziziphus mauritiana), biddy bush (Cassinia arcuata), mesquite, sicklepod (Senna obtusifolia), giant bramble (Rubus alceifolius), and tobacco weed.



North America has been the largest agricultural adjuvants market till now, owing to the existence of a large number of companies providing such chemicals, high public awareness about their usage, and favorable government regulations. During the next 10 years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the fastest-growing market, as the usage of activator adjuvants is rising and cheaper products are expected to be available here in the near future.



In order to strengthen their position, agricultural adjuvants market players are engaging in mergers & acquisitions, as such moves let them eliminate the competition.



For instance, the NatSurFact business of Logos Technologies LLC, which is a rhamnolipid-based brand of bio-surfactants, derived from renewable sources, was acquired by Stepan Company in March 2020. With this move, the latter organization is expanding its offerings for the oilfield, agriculture, household, personal care, institutional cleaning, and industrial customers.



In the same way, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc. acquired Wiles Brothers Fertilizer Inc., which offers crop protection products, fertilizers, application services, and seed products in Nebraska, U.S., in February 2020. Wilbur-Ellis's aim behind this move is to increase its presence in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, both of which account for a considerable agricultural production.



The major companies in the global agricultural adjuvants market are Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., Nouryon Brandt Inc., Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, and Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC.



