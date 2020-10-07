Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Trends and COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function (Activator and Utility), Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Formulation (Suspension Concentrates and Emulsifiable Concentrates), Adoption Stage, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast 2026", is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for improved crop varieties is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.



The FAO has acknowledged that the spread of COVID- 19 pandemic is subsiding in a few countries and regions of the world. Still, it is also resurging or spreading quickly in some other countries such as Korea, Brazil, and India. This outbreak has affected significant elements of both food supply and demand. Border closures, quarantines, market supply chains, and trade disruptions have restricted people's access to sufficient and nutritious sources of food, especially in countries hit hard by the virus.



However, as the governments on a global level shut down borders and economies for restricting the spread of the coronavirus, the businesses observed major impacts on their international trades. Many markets are focusing on fulfilling their requirements for fertilizers, pesticides, and adjuvants by domestic companies. This is, however, causing an imbalance between the demand and supply quantities. However, some regions are completely dependent on imports and are facing tough situations. Adjuvants are majorly dependent on raw materials such as vegetable oils and petroleum for their production. Gradually the rise in the prices of these commodities has resulted in higher adjuvant prices. All these factors hampered the potential growth of the market at the beginning of 2020.



The agricultural adjuvants market includes major product manufacturers and service providers like ) Corteva (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Croda International (UK), and Solvay (Belgium). These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The companies in the global market have been affected, logistics and international demand wise. However, many businesses remained operational through the pandemic and were able to mitigate the risks to their businesses instantaneously.



The market for agricultural adjuvants in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026, owing to the increasing investments by key players in countries such as China, India, and Thailand, and also the rising adoption of adjuvant technology by the crop growers for insecticide applications. Due to these factors, the market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth from 2020 to 2026.



