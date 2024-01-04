Agricultural Biologicals Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2024 -- A recent research report titled "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market" by MarketsandMarkets forecasts a robust growth trajectory for the agricultural biologicals market, projecting a CAGR of 13.7%. The market is anticipated to surge from an estimated value of USD 14.7 billion in 2023 to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028.



Key Highlights:



Driving Forces for Growth:



- Rising awareness of organic food.

- Growing concerns about the risks associated with chemical usage.

- High demand for valuable crops.

- Increased awareness of residue levels in food.

- Favorable regulatory frameworks.



Bio Nematicides Leading the Trends:



- The most significant trend in the agricultural biologicals market is the rapid growth of bio nematicides.

- Nematodes pose a serious threat to crops, and bio nematicides are gaining importance for effectively controlling them without harming plant growth.

- Crop protection chemicals and ingredients targeting nematodes are driving the growth of this market segment.



Bioinsecticides Emerging Strong:



- Bioinsecticides are identified as the second-most important trend, driven by increasing awareness of agricultural technology and a growing incidence of pest attacks.

- Insects pose a significant threat to high-value crops, leading to strong infestations and heightened demand for bioinsecticides.

- North America is particularly witnessing a surge in bioinsecticide demand due to environmental concerns associated with synthetic pesticides.



Competition and Market Potential in Europe and the Americas:



- Europe and the Americas witness intense competition among international manufacturers in the agricultural biologicals sector.

- Factors such as stringent regulations on chemical pesticide use, consumer demand for sustainable and organic products, and government initiatives supporting environmentally friendly agricultural practices contribute to the market potential.

- Leading companies in this market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, UPL, Pro Farm Inc., Corteva AgriSciences, Valent BioSciences, Koppert Biological Systems, and Certis USA LLC.



Global Players and Strategies:



- International manufacturers are adopting marketing and development strategies to leverage market potential in Europe and the Americas.

- Other key players include Valagro S.P.A., Syngenta AG, Stockton Bio-AG, Valent BioSciences, and Rizobacter.

As the agricultural biologicals market continues to evolve, driven by sustainability concerns and a shift toward organic farming, the industry is poised for substantial growth, offering lucrative opportunities for global players.



