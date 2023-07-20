Agricultural Biologicals Market Worth $27.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets titled "Agricultural Biologicals Market by Function, Product Type, Mode of Application, Crop Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2028," the agricultural biologicals market is expected to witness significant growth. It is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period, starting from USD 14.6 billion in 2023. The growth is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of organic farming and government initiatives supporting sustainable agricultural practices.



Download PDF Brochure



The global trend towards organic farming, driven by consumer preferences for products without synthetic inputs, is a key factor propelling the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. As organic agriculture gains traction, there is a growing demand for agricultural biologicals, including biopesticides, beneficial microorganisms, and organic fertilizers, which are essential for complying with organic standards and supporting organic farming practices. The expansion of organic farmland, as reported by FiBL and IFOAM – Organics International in 2023, is driving the demand for agricultural biologicals, as these inputs play a crucial role in organic crop production.



Among the various product types, microbials hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The increasing concern over the environmental impact of conventional agriculture has led to a higher demand for sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices. Microbials, including beneficial bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, offer a natural alternative by reducing the reliance on synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. As sustainability becomes a priority for consumers and regulators, the demand for microbial-based agricultural products is on the rise.



The South American region is expected to contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period. With vast agricultural lands, there is growing awareness about the environmental impact of conventional agricultural practices. As a result, there is an increasing demand for agricultural biologicals in South America, as they offer more sustainable alternatives by reducing reliance on synthetic agrochemicals. These biological products, derived from natural substances, help improve soil health, biodiversity, and overall ecosystem sustainability. South American countries, being major exporters of agricultural commodities, are adopting agricultural biologicals to meet the stringent regulations of international markets, particularly in Europe and North America.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in the agricultural biologicals market in South America include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Corteva Agriscience (US), and others. The report provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, including their company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441