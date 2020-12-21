Agricultural Biology Market Report by Product, Application, Segment, Demand and Global Forecast 2020-2027 : Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The agricultural biology market is set to attain a valuation of USD 31.99 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The applicability of indoor farming, improving protein efficiency of seeds, and digital analytics to increase the usability are the future opportunities of the market. Applications of the agricultural biology market are widespread in several industries, including crop growth enhancer, crop fertility, and crop control & protection.



Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the agricultural biology market is the high consumer demand for sustainably produced food, increasing crop yields, massive growth in the global population, harnessing climate change, demand for more crop supply and global pandemic situations. Agrochemical manufacturers globally are focusing on precision farming, patented solutions that increase productivity at low cost, appropriate chemical utilization, and integrated pest management. Increased health & hygiene awareness may also drive the market.



Regional Analysis

According to the report, North America is anticipated to be one of the important revenue-generating regions for the agricultural biology market. This is because of high-end technology and super-nutritious edible products. Germany and France are some of the leading regions to produce the most significant amount of agricultural biology every year. The Asia Pacific region has a broader consumer base and holds some key players in the market.



Key participants include Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural biology market on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Fertilizers

- Pesticides

o Insecticides

o Germicides

o Fungicides



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Cereals and Grains

- Oilseeds and Pulses

- Fruits and Vegetables

- Turf and Ornamentals

- Others



Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Foliar Spray

- Soil Treatment

- Seed Treatment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Crop Fertility

- Crop Growth Enhancer

- Crop Control & Protection

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o U.K

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



The following timeline is considered for market estimation:

- Historical Years: 2017-2018

- Base Year: 2019

- Estimated Year: 2020

- Forecast Duration: 2020-2027



