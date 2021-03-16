Agricultural Biology Market to Reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027 with CAGR 14.8% : By Top Players : Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Market Size – USD 10.53 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – High preference of bio-pesticides from the farmers.



The Global Agricultural Biology Market is forecast to reach USD 31.99 billion by 2027. Massive uplift of the population and the enormous demand for the sufficient production of the crop are helping the market to grow primarily. Crop loss, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations are some of the concerns that are seamlessly heightening the applicability of the Agricultural Biology and increasing their use-cases among various end-use verticals.



The agrochemical farms also are investing handful amount in their R&D to offer innovative product solutions and partnering up with other companies to increase the product line-ups. The global economy is distinguished by the participation of competitors from the marketplace, who pursue various strategic approaches to gain a significant amount of market share. Industries have created new agricultural microbial goods which are used in a natural way to grow crops. New companies entering the industry would focus on innovating and providing through advanced technologies, thereby reducing complexity & lowering the overall total cost of operation.



Key participants include:

- Syngenta AG

- Bayer AG

- BASF SE

- Dow AgroSciences LLC

- FMC Corporation

- ADAMA Ltd.

- Nufarm

- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

- UPL Limited

- Corteva

- Conagen

- among others.



The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the Agricultural Biology development rates as the chemical manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the chemical industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with biotechnology.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural biology market on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Fertilizers

- Pesticides

o Insecticides

o Germicides

o Fungicides



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Cereals and Grains

- Oilseeds and Pulses

- Fruits and Vegetables

- Turf and Ornamentals

- Others



Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Foliar Spray

- Soil Treatment

- Seed Treatment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Crop Fertility

- Crop Growth Enhancer

- Crop Control & Protection

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o U.K

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

- In June 2019, German giant BASF announced its plan to launch 20 new agricultural chemical protection product line-ups in the country India. The chemicals are focused on catering to key crop protection such as rice, cotton, fruits, corn, soybean, and vegetables, which are the highest used crops in that country.

- In March 2019, Helena Chemical Company, a US-based agrochemical manufacturer, launched 4 new product line-ups, namely, Ele-Max Sulfur LC, N-Fixx XLR, Sultrus, and Antares Prime that provide target specific yield-limiting agronomic solutions and helps growers meet greater returns on investment.

- In August 2017, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., an American leading agrochemical farm, acquired San Francisco-based leading company in software & analytical tools for the farms, Granular, Inc. Granular will continue to provide advancements for the digital agriculture for DuPont and also improve Encirca services, an agronomic software business delivered by DuPont.

- Applicability of the indoor farming, recycling wastage, selectively editing genome of crops to add value to the customers, improving protein efficiency of the seeds, increasing production of the pollinator-friendly Agricultural Biology, and digital analytics to increase the usability & control performance parameter of the Agricultural Biology are some of the future opportunities of the market, incorporating which could deliberately increase the profitability and consumer base of the companies in this market.



