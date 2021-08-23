Agricultural Coatings Market Growth Opportunities and Leading Key Players

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- The global agricultural coatings market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. The consumption of agricultural coatings is increasing significantly due to the rising demand for agricultural output, protection from pests & diseases, the need for ease of handling and flowability, and increasing the quality consciousness of farmers.



The increasing demand for food by the ever-increasing population has put significant pressure on farmers to increase farm yields, which has paved the way for the use of agricultural coatings. Farmers, as well as consumers, are willing to pay more for quality seeds, and fertilizers for enhancing the yield. The advances in farming techniques and applications of commercial seed, fertilizer, and pesticides technology have created a significant demand for agricultural coating in the global market.



Download PDF Brochure



There are various technological developments in seed technologies, which increasingly benefit sustainable crop production. The increasing demand for agricultural output has encouraged the commercial use of innovative seed technologies. There is an increasing trend of commercial application of seed technologies by specialist applicators or seed companies. High-value seeds require more complex technology, and thus, are used by commercial applicators.



The introduction of advanced low-rate chemistry and genetic traits has changed conventional soil-applied pesticides to seed-delivered solutions. In addition, the development of commercial seeds, such as hybrid corn, rice, and cotton, has encouraged the commercial application of low seed rates, further increasing the cost benefits of commercial seed enhancement technologies. Companies such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer (Germany), and Croda International Plc (UK) are engaged in developing new and innovative treatment solutions, including seed coating and priming.



The type of seed enhancement technologies used depends on the crop type, soil type, and the economic growth of the region, and the value of seeds. Thus, there is a high growth scope for customization of seeds, encouraging the development of innovative seed technologies. Countries such as the US, India, China, and Brazil are witnessing a trend of adopting on-farm techniques to cultivate specialist seeds. These specialists use various seed enhancement solutions to increase the quality and productivity of seeds, providing high growth opportunities for seed coating material manufacturers. Thus, increasing the application of commercial seed technology is projected to drive the growth of the market for seed coating materials.



Opportunity: Crop-specific nutrient management through precision farming



Precision agriculture is a technology-based approach to grow crops efficiently in a site-specific manner with specialized application equipment, which can help retain water and nutrients in the root zone. The work scheme of precision agriculture can be summarized in three stages:



- Geo-referenced remote area information using certain sensors

- Analysis of data obtained through an appropriate system of information processing

- Adjustment of the amount applied depending on the needs of each location



Precision farming has the potential to improve production and nutrient-use efficiency, ensuring that nutrients do not leach from or accumulate in excessive concentrations in parts of the field. Precision farming has been gaining importance in developed countries for efficient usage of the fertigation method in which controlled-release fertilizers play an important role. The release patterns and coating technology of controlled-release fertilizers can be fed into the information system, which can further provide an accurate analysis of the nutrient requirements for the crops, application rate, and mixing ratio required within the fertigation system.



Request for Customization



Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Clariant Technologies (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Sensient Technologies (US), Germains Seed Technology (UK), Milliken Chemical (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Pursell Agri-tech (US), Novochem Group (Netherlands), Dorfketal (India), Deltachem (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Arkema (France), SQM (Chile), Mosaic (US), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), Aakash Chemicals, Evonik Industries (Germany) and Encapsys LLC (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441