Agricultural Coatings Market Size, Share & Growth Trends by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2023 -- The Agricultural Coatings Market is predicted to grow from a value of USD 3.7 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The rise in demand for agricultural productivity and government regulations are driving the market growth.



The market has been segmented into seed coatings, fertilizer coatings, and pesticide coatings. Seed coatings are expected to hold the largest market share due to their various advantages such as uniformity, protection from cold soils, and improved spacing and depth control.



The fertilizer coatings segment's polymers sub-segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR due to its ability to smooth the seed surface, improve water uptake, and avoid dusting and pollution.



The insecticides segment of the pesticides coatings segment is expected to be the fastest growing due to its widespread use in controlling insects and the increasing R&D agreements between agricultural coatings companies.



Seed coating polymers are used in the filmcoating process. The filmcoating process consists of the application of a thin water permeable polymer based coating layer onto the seed, seed coating or pellet. Polymers are available in a range of colours, coverage qualities, opacities and finishes. Polymers provide better shelf life as a result of less settling out of components and requires less water water, resulting in ease of handling and reduced storage losses. It offers improved seedling emergence and vigour which is driving the growth of this segment in the agricultural coatings market.



North America accounted for the largest share during the forecast period in the agricultural coatings market. The increase in the demand for high-yielding and disease-resistant crops from both domestic markets as well as export destinations are some of the key drivers of the seed coatings market in the region. The North American region mostly cultivates crops such as cereals & grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and also plants for clothing and other non-food uses.



The report provides detailed information on the marketing strategies and product portfolios of leading companies in the agricultural coatings market, such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Evonik Industries.



