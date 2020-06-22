Agricultural Drones Market (35.6% CAGR) 2020 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Agricultural Drones Market will grow at 35.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026", as per the latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Drones Market (By Product - Hardware {Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Wing Drones, and Hybrid Drones}, and Software {Data Management Software, Data Analysis Software, Imaging Software, and Others}. By System - Controller System, Propulsion System, Camera System, and Navigation System. By applications - Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Variable Rate Application, Crop Spraying, Livestock Monitoring, Agricultural Photography. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2026.



Agricultural drones are known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is being used by the farmers to enhance crop production and monitor crop growth. These agricultural drones are equipped with hitch sensors and digital imaging technology, which empowers farmers to protect the farm field by birds, insects and eliminate some other issues such as fungal infestations, irrigation problems, variations within the soil, pest, and others. The Agricultural Drones Market is primarily driven by the rise in awareness of precision farming and surging need for crop yields by increasing population. Moreover, farmers' assistance in monitoring threats like drought conditions is another factor that fuels market growth in the forecast period. However, technical faults in drones, crashing risk, and government regulation for the operating drone are some of the factors restricting the market. Apart from this awareness about usage of drone features and rising investment in the agricultural system across the world is projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.



Geographically, The Agricultural Drones Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



List of Key Companies:



AgEagle Aerial Systems,

Agribotix LLC,

HoneyComb Corporation,

GoPro, Inc.,

Dow Jones Industrial Average,

Parrot SA,

PrecisionHawk,

Sentera,

LLC,

Delair Tech SAS,

Insitu Pacific Pty. Ltd.,

Drone AG.,

AeroVironment, Inc,

Yamaha Motor Corp,

DroneDeploy, and

OPTiM Corp.



The Global Agricultural Drones Market Has Been Segmented into:



By Product Type



Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Wing Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software

Data Management Software

Data Analysis Software

Imaging Software

Others



By System Type



Controller System

Propulsion System

Camera System

Navigation System



By Applications Type



Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Variable Rate Application

Crop Spraying

Livestock Monitoring

Agricultural Photography



By Geography Type Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



