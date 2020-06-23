Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- The rising awareness regarding the efficiency and advantages of drones has resulted in a discernible change in Agricultural Drones Market. Drone technology has been revolutionizing numerous sectors such as scientific research, entertainment, and astronomy since long. Not to be left behind, the agricultural sector has joined this bandwagon of professional domains as well. Despite numerous technological developments, farming is touted to remain the base of food production, subject to which advanced technology is being deployed of late to improve productivity and crop efficiency. This in turn, will stimulate global Agriculture Drones market, slated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% over 2017-2024.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/253



Farmers, all over the globe, are gradually adopting the drone technology to obtain better yields and improve their efficiency by effective use of the land, water, and fertilizers. This technology is assisting farmers in analyzing soil and crop data by taking pictures of their fields. The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in agricultural drones market are the popular drones, which are incorporated with thermal cameras to provide better vision to the farmers. These images help agronomists in decision making and better monitoring of plantation. With the addition of GIS, GPS and sensor technology, the hybrid UAVs are poised to better assist the farmers by providing enhanced maneuvering information.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. 3D Robotics

2. AeroVironment

3. AGCO Corporation

4. Boeing

5. Denel Dynamics

6. DJI

7. Google

8. GoPro

9. Intel Corporation

10. L3 Technologies

11. Parrot

12. PrecisionHawk

13. RUAG Aviation

14. Trimble Inc.



Market players are also concentrating on increasing their investment allocation and acquiring other companies to diversify their product portfolio. DJI, the Guangdong-based Chinese technology company, for instance, invested more than USD 75 million to launch its first drone that was especially designed to serve the requirement of the agricultural sector. Major giants such as Mitsui and Syngenta, and Mitsui have also collaborated with established players and financially helped firms to improve irrigation processes, harvesting, and crop spraying. Continuous efforts by such established organizations is sure to propel Agricultural drones market.



The three key advantages of using drones in agriculture are that they improve crop efficiency, supply plenty of useful information in less time, and provide myriad environment friendly benefits. Farmers and landowners are becoming increasingly aware of these benefits and are working toward utilizing the same for farming, thereby impacting agricultural drones market. The tremendous development of precision farming market will also fuel the industry growth over the next six years. Subject to the benefits of drones, the government as well as private bodies have been investing in UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) to make full use of their potential for farming. With the rising popularity of automation, farmers and agricultural workers are willing to implement advanced technologies such as drones in their farming techniques to obtain superior quality crops and enhance productivity, thereby stimulating agricultural drone market. Drones optimize crop management and help take photographs of the fields as well. The incorporation of GIS and GPS in UAVs for efficient positioning and to obtain precise information about the crops and soil will also help Agriculture Drones industry reach an estimated revenue target of USD 1 billion by 2024.



Based on core hardware technology, Agriculture Drones industry encompasses nano, fixed wing, hybrid, and multi-rotor drones. Fixed wing products held more than 70% of the overall Agricultural drones market share in 2016. These products are capable of functioning over longer distances and possess the ability to carry heavy payloads. Pertaining to these factors, fixed wing Agriculture Drones industry is forecast to dominate the global market over 2017-2024.



Speaking of long distance mobility, hybrid products can also function brilliantly over long distances. They also possess superior visualization and navigation features, which will aid farmers to inspect and map their fields accordingly. The rising adoption of these products by farmers and agronomists will propel hybrid Agricultural drones market over the years to come.



Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/253



In accordance with expert viewpoints, it has been predicted that drones are indeed here to revolutionize the dynamics of various professional domains. Despite a couple of restraints such as slow internet speed and poor connectivity, especially in the rural areas, Agricultural drones market is expected to record outstanding growth, subject to the efforts taken by industry players to counter the constraints. The myriad benefits provided by UAVs have led to their increased adoption by the farming sector, and this in turn, is expected to change Agriculture Drones industry outlook in the next few years and beyond.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 4. Agricultural Drones Market, By Product

4.1. Global agricultural drones market share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.2.3. Fixed wing

4.2.4. Multi rotor

4.2.5. Nano

4.2.6. Hybrid

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.3.3. Data management

4.3.4. Imaging

4.3.5. Data analytics

4.3.6. Others



Chapter 5. Agricultural Drones Market, By Application

5.1. Global agricultural drones market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Field mapping

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3. Variable rate application

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.4. Crop Scouting

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/agricultural-drones-market



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com