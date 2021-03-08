DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Agricultural Drones Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing venture capital financing for the development of agriculture drones, rising burden on global food supply owing to the growing world population, easy accessibility of data analytics, and software solutions for conducting field survey activities are the significant factors propelling the growth of the agricultural drones market share in terms of revenue. In addition to this, increasing awareness of the precision agriculture techniques, followed by integrating drone-based aerial intelligence into farming practices that need inputs and intensify crop yield, will further surge the growth of the agriculture drones market in the coming years. As per the agricultural drones market report, the growing use of big data analytics and software solutions for agricultural field surveys and monitoring pest and disease infestation and the strong adoption of aerial data collection tools in agriculture to predict soil conditions will further boost the growth of the global agriculture drones market over the coming years. On the other hand, growing issues related to data security regarding the civil and commercial application of drones and air-traffic management of commercial drones will hinder the growth of the global agriculture drones market.



Agricultural Drones Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Z DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

- PrecisionHawk

- Delair

- Parrot Drones SAS

- AeroVironment, Inc.

- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

- Sentera, Inc.

- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

- Wingtra AG

- Pix4D SA



Application Segment Drivers



On the basis of the application, the global agriculture drones market is segmented into precision agriculture, precision fish farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, precision forestry, and others. Precision agriculture is anticipated to lead the market due to the high adoption of agricultural drones to capture accurate aerial images up to hundreds of hectares/acres in a single flight. The cost-effectiveness regarding the technologically advanced agricultural drones offers farmers new ways of growing crop yield and decreasing crop damage.



Mode of Operation Segment Drivers



Based on the mode of operation, the global agriculture drones market segmented into remotely operated agriculture drones, fully-autonomous agriculture drones, and semi-autonomous agriculture drones. Semi-autonomous agriculture drones are predicted to dominate the market due to the rising use of semi-automated drones for managing agricultural pesticide spraying systems to manage pest & disease infestation in precision agriculture.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the supportive government initiatives like the exclusion from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the part 107 rule, which has raised the adoption rate of agricultural drones. Furthermore, this is attracting more investments by venture capitalists towards the agriculture drones market.



Agricultural Drones Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Offering:



- Hardware



o Fixed Wing Drones

o Rotary Blade Drones

o Hybrid Drones



- Software and Services



o Data Management Software

o Imaging Software

o Data Analytics Software

o Others



Segmentation by Component:



- Frames

- Controller Systems

- Propulsion Systems



- Camera Systems



o Multispectral Cameras

o IR Cameras

o Thermal Cameras

o Lidar Cameras

o Others



- Navigation Systems



o Global Positioning System (GPS)

o Geographic Information System (GIS)



- Batteries

- Others



Segmentation by Mode Of Operation:



- Remotely Operated Agriculture Drones

- Semi-Autonomous Agriculture Drones

- Fully-Autonomous Agriculture Drones



Segmentation by Range:



- Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

- Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

- Beyond the Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)



Segmentation by Application:



- Precision Agriculture



o Field Mapping

? Weed Detection

? Plant Counting

? Crop Health Monitoring

? Harvest Season Monitoring

? Others



o Variable Rate Application



o Crop Scouting

o Crop Spraying

o Others



- Livestock Monitoring



o Livestock Behavior and Health Monitoring



- Precision Fish Farming



o Fish Tracking & Fleet Navigation

o Water Quality Management



- Precision Forestry



o Genetics and Nurseries

o Silviculture and Fire Management

o Harvesting Management

o Inventory and Logistics Management



- Smart Greenhouse

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



