New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The agricultural enzymes market is set to attain a valuation of USD 1.15 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Agricultural enzymes are bioactive proteins used to preserve crop fertility, applied in food processing and defend against various diseases and pests. These factors improve crop production and crop productivity. The applications of agricultural enzymes are widespread in several industries, including crop fertility, crop growth enhancing, and crop control.



Market Drivers:



The major driving force for the progress of the agricultural enzymes market is the rapid population growth, increased demand for chemical-free goods and developments in farming technology. The increased demand and awareness for organic food and the rising trend in organic farming plays a key role in raising consumer demand for agricultural enzymes. Adoption of modern farming techniques creates new opportunities for the growth in the market. There are numerous government laws and regulations governing pesticide usage and sales that are predicted to have a positive impact on the agricultural enzymes industry.



Get Free Sample at @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3018



The rising trend in organic farming, and increased demand for organic food, plays a vital role in raising consumer demand for agricultural enzymes. Also, the increase in production yield patterns in the limited urban area is another factor anticipated to fuel the development of the global market for agricultural enzymes.



Key participants include:



Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Agrinos as, Stoller USA Inc., Bioworks, Inc., Agri Life, Bayer Cropscience AG, Monsanto Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AB Enzymes, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Aries Agro Limited and Camson Bio Technologies Limited, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Agricultural Enzymes market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:



Enzyme Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Phosphatases

Dehydrogenases

Sulfatases

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3018



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Crop Fertility

Crop Growth Enhancing

Crop Control

Others



Regional Outlook:



According to reports, North America dominated the agricultural enzyme market globally, and its dominance is anticipated to continue in the coming years. This is due to the involvement of major players and high investment in the agricultural sector, coupled with their massive investment in advanced technology. The Asia Pacific region, owing to the presence of developing economies like China and India, is the fastest-growing region. Mexico and the U.S. are investing in advanced technologies to grow chemical-free agricultural goods.



Reasons to buy this market intelligence report:



Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.

Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.

Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.

Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.

Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.

Niche market segments and regions.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis.

Chapter 2. Executive Summary.

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics.

Chapter 4. Agricultural Enzymes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis.

Chapter 5. Agricultural Enzymes Market By Product Type Insights & Trends.



Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3018



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit www.reportsanddata.com.