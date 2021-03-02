DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Agricultural Enzymes Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The growing crop production in restricted arable land, the strong demand for agro-biological products to meet the food supply, and the high adoption of modern farming practices at reduced cost worldwide are the key drivers contributing to the growth of the global agricultural enzymes market size. The strong adoption of organic farming among the farmers and the rising demand for organic food among consumers are some other factors surging the demand of the market in the coming years.



The increasing cost of chemical fertilizers allows the farmers to drastically shift towards agricultural biological products, including biopesticides, biofertilizers, and bio-enzymes, thus propelling the growth of the global agricultural enzymes market share in terms of revenue. As per the agricultural enzymes market report, the growing adoption of modern agricultural practices to enhance crop genetics, balance soil fertility, and accelerate plant growth with the least disturbance and negligible soil loss will further stimulate the growth of the market. According to the agricultural enzymes market forecast, stringent international policies and regulations regarding biological products will hinder the growth of the global agricultural enzymes market.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Agricultural Enzymes Market



Agricultural Enzymes Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Syngenta AG

- BASF SE

- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

- Novozymes A/S

- Bayer AG

- DSM

- Bioworks, Inc

- Hansen

- Aries Agro Limited

- Monsanto Company

- Bioresource International, Inc.



Type Segment Drivers



Based on type, the phosphatases is expected to grow at a faster CAGR in the coming years due to the high demand for phosphates by the farmers at a global level. Phosphate enzymes aids in catalyzing hydrolyses of esters & anhydrides of phosphoric acid for preserving soil fertility. Moreover, the phosphatases enzymes can solubilize soil mineral elements from phosphomonoesteraces, which is anticipated to be more in the biological system, thus supporting the growth of the market.



To Know more about Agricultural Enzymes Market



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is projected to lead the market over the coming years due to the growing environmental issue in the preservation of fertile arable land. Additionally, the increasing awareness associated with agricultural biotechnology and the application of advanced farming technologies among farmers is stimulating the market's demand. Strict government guidelines related to the export and import of proteins, enzymes, and extracts by the United States Department of Agriculture, is further fuelling the growth of the market.



Agricultural Enzymes Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Phosphatases

- Dehydrogenases

- Proteases

- Sulfatases

- Ureases

- Others



Segmentation by Crop Type:



- Cereals & Grains

- Oilseeds & Pulses

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Turfs & Ornamentals

- Others



Segmentation by Product Type:



- Soil Fertility Products

- Plant Growth Enhancing Products



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



Our Other Relevant Reports:



1. Agricultural Chelates Market

2. Agricultural Lubricants Market



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.