Agricultural Films Market for Greenhouse, Mulching and Silage Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Growing population compounded with increasing food demand has put pressure on agricultural productivity, as there is shrinkage in arable land globally. Agricultural films aids in increasing the agricultural productivity and improves crop quality. China is the largest consumer and producer of agricultural films. However, adverse impact of plastic films on environment is expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years.



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This report focuses on estimates and forecasts of the global agricultural film market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2013 to 2019. The estimates and forecasts for this study are considered from consumption side for each region, film type and application. The report analyzes value chain components in order to study value addition at each stage. The study discusses major drivers and restraints for the agricultural film market and emerging opportunities in the next five years.



This reports segments agricultural films on the basis of raw material as Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) films, Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) films, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) films, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA) films, reclaimed films and others. The major applications analyzed in this report include greenhouse, mulching and silage. Each product segment and application is further analyzed and forecasted on the basis of regional consumption including North America, Central and South America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa from 2013 to 2019.



The study provides comprehensive view of the market competition by using Porter’s Five Force Model and the impact of suppliers, buyers, new entrants, substitutes and the degree of competition. It also covers market share analysis by company and gives detailed profiles of leading players in the market such as Exxon Mobil, BASF, British Polyethylene Industries, Kuraray, Britton Group, Trioplast, Ab Rani Plast Oy and Armando Alvarez, among others.



This report segments the global agricultural film market as follows:



Agricultural Film Market: Product Segment Analysis



Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Reclaims

Others (including Poly Vinyl Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, etc.)



Agricultural Film Market: Application Analysis



Greenhouse

Mulching

Silage



Agricultural Film Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Central and South America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa