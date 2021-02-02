Agricultural Films Market Size, Global Outlook and Forecast (2020-2027) by Top Key Players BASF SE, the RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The market is powered primarily by the rising demand for food owing to the overwhelming human population. The lack of farmland and the increasing focus on high quality crops and maximum crop production are expected to boost demand for the commodity over the forecast timeframe. Agricultural films help to mitigate root penetration, conserve soil nutrients and water, and decrease the effect of weed seeds that further drive sales revenue. According to Emergen Research, the global Agricultural Films Market is expected to be valued at USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the projected timeframe.



The rising adoption of biodegradable polymer films due to the growing environmental concerns is expected t fuel the industry's growth. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of plastic and polythene present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the biodegradable polymer film companies. Technological advancements in the agricultural industry, such as the introduction of ultra-thermic films and ultraviolet (UV) protection films, are expected to positively affect the future growth of the industry.



Key participants include BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.



Market Drivers

The understanding of the treatment of goods and the harmful effects of polythene & plastics upon the atmosphere has led to a significant increase in the absorption of compostable agricultural films over the projected time frame. Biodegradable agricultural films help minimise water usage for harvesting, improve crop quality by increasing yield. Furthermore, the stringent restrictions on the use of traditional plastics as agricultural films for agricultural production are the explanation behind the increasing acceptance of biodegradable films.



Regional Landscape

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of the Agricultural Films market in the coming years and is predicted to be the quickest expanding region in the projected time frame. The growth drivers in the APAC area are the rising population and the rising need for maximum crop production. Increasing government R&D initiatives to establish more sophisticated and safe agricultural practises are projected to stimulate the growth of agricultural films in the area.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Reclaim

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geomembrane film

Silage film

Mulch film

Greenhouse covering



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Agricultural Films Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agricultural Films Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high-quality food crops

4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. Increasing Nano Greenhouses Globally for more Agricultural Output due to the growing global population

4.2.2.4. Cost-effectiveness of agricultural films

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict government regulations regarding usage of polythene and plastics

4.2.3.2. High cost of installations

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Agricultural Films Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Agricultural Films Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Agricultural Films Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…



