Agricultural Fumigants Market Driving Factors & Covid 19 Impact

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2022 -- The overall agricultural fumigants market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The rise in the popularity of agricultural fumigants can be attributed to the increasing infestation of pests & insects in warehouses and other crop storage rooms due to biotic and abiotic factors, awareness about crop protection chemicals, and urbanization in developing markets. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by agricultural fumigants service providers due to occurrence of the post-harvest losses every year, causing loss to the farmers and other stakeholders involved. These factors are leading to the adoption of agricultural fumigants services in the region.



Drivers: Increase in focus on the reduction of post-harvest losses



Reduction of post-harvest food losses is a critical component for ensuring food security. Post-harvest losses arise from freshly harvested agricultural produce undergoing changes during handling. Post-harvest losses can be avoided by undertaking fumigation for pest prevention. For example, the decay of citrus post-harvest is controlled by ammonia gas fumigation. Post-harvest green mold and blue mold, caused by Penicillium digitatum and Penicillium italicum, respectively, are effectively controlled by ammonia gas fumigation of lemons and oranges. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses to maintain the quality of agricultural commodities. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses. This is employed as a further preventative method in pre-harvest cleaning for the storage of grains.



Covid 19 impact on Agriculture fumigants Market:



The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shift in lifestyle of the consumers and ultimately in an inconsistent demand in the type of food products. More consumers are opting for pre-packaged food instead of perishable ones. Since then, empty and out-of-bounds warehouses have been colonized with stacks of packaged food and commodities which are infested with pests. The dangers of these pests have increased manifold as they are the carriers of harmful pathogens. This has led to an increase in demand for fumigation services



The Asia Pacific agricultural fumigants market is projected to be the largest between 2021 and 2026, while the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of agricultural fumigants in 2020, mainly because of the conducive climatic conditions, there is high outbreak of pest and insects witnessed in warehouses and other storage places. In order to prevent post-harvest losses, farmers opt for agricultural fumigants to obtain profits.



Key Market Players The key service providers in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), ARKEMA (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Solvay (Belgium), Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (Belgium), SGS SA (Switzerland), UPL (India), AMVAC (US), Trinity Manufacturing, Inc. (Germany), Douglas products (US), Intertek (UK), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (Japan), and MustGrow Biologics, Inc (Canada). These players are undertaking strategies such as collaborations and divestments to improve their market positions and extend their competitive advantage.



