Agricultural Fumigants Market Opportunities & COVID-19 Analysis

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2022 -- The agricultural fumigants market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in pest & insect outbreaks due to the impact of climate change on pest proliferation encourages the adoption of agricultural fumigants products.



Opportunities: New product launches as alternatives for methyl bromide fumigation



Increasing tolerance of pests toward methyl bromide fumigation, followed by its phasing out, has resulted in the adoption of suitable alternatives for methyl bromide for the management of stored products and to quarantine pests.



The alternatives for methyl bromide fumigant include phosphine, sulfuryl fluoride, carbonyl sulfide, ethyl formate, hydrogen cyanide, carbon disulfide, methyl iodide, and methyl isothiocyanate. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on new product developments by investing in R&D activities for active ingredients that can inhibit resistant insects by using these alternative fumigants.



COVID-19 Analysis:



The impact of COVID-19 on the agricultural fumigants market is expected to be significant, as the current pandemic has highlighted the significance of safe, healthy, and nutritious eating. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, crop protection companies are facing significant challenges to address the increased demand for food production which is free from pests and insects.



The lockdown of various infrastructures has given rise to the outbreak of various rodents, insects and pests, which creates a major demand for agricultural fumigants. A rapid and unexpected spike in demand for foods during the pandemic resulted in manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers struggling to ensure a continued supply of agricultural fumigants in the market.



Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), ARKEMA (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Solvay (Belgium), Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (Belgium), SGS SA (Switzerland), UPL (India), AMVAC (US), Trinity Manufacturing, Inc. (Germany), Douglas products (US), Intertek (UK), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (Japan), and MustGrow Biologics, Inc (Canada).



