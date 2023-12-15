Agricultural Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : American Financial Group, ICICI Lombard, Everest Re Group, CUNA Mutual Group

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Agricultural Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Agricultural Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Agriculture Insurance Company of India (India), American Financial Group (United States), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Canada), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (India), People's Insurance Company of China (China), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), China United Property Insurance (China), Everest Re Group (Bermuda), CUNA Mutual Group (United States), Farmer Mutual Hail (United States) and New India Insurance (India)



Scope of the Report of Agricultural Insurance

Farmers are financially protected by agricultural insurance against production losses brought on by natural calamities including drought, excessive moisture, hail, cold, wind, and wildlife. Agricultural insurance is a useful business risk management instrument. Agriculture insurance is a sort of protection plan that pays for losses brought on by damage to livestock, crops, and farm machinery. It gives farmers financial assistance for unanticipated circumstances and tax exemption advantages, which boosts the market's effectiveness for agricultural insurance. In addition, increasing demand for loss protection in the agriculture industry and rising adoption of farm insurance are anticipated to be important drivers of the market's expansion. Agricultural insurance providers also raise consumer knowledge of the advantages of agricultural insurance plans and inform customers about the goods and services they may purchase, all of which contribute to the market's expansion.



In January 2022, American Financial Group acquired Verikai, Inc., a machine learning and artificial intelligence company that utilizes a predictive risk tool for assessing insurance risk.



In August 2022, despite the rising premium burden under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana-PMFBY) and the Centre gradually reducing its share of premium subsidy, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned around USD 296 million towards its share of premium subsidy for the current year.



The Global Agricultural Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Multi-Peril, Crop-Hail, Livestock, Others), Distribution Channels (Banks, Insurance Company, Broker/Agents, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Rapid Development in Public and Private Partnership in Agriculture sector



Market Drivers:

- Rise in Adoption of Agriculture Insurance and Increasing Need for Protection from Loss in Agriculture Business



Market Trend:

- Growing Awareness of Benefits of Crop Insurance by Providers and Increased Technological Development by Several Government



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



