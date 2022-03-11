Agricultural LED Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Agricultural LED Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Agricultural LED market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Illumitex (United States), Heliospectra (Sweden), Hubbell Lighting (United States), Lemnis Oreon B.V (Netherland), LumiGrow (United States), Smart Grow Technologies (United States), Urban-gro (United States), Sollum Technologies (Canada), VividGro (United States), Shenzhen HSY LED CO., LTD. (China), AgroLED (Slovakia), Agnetix (United States), Spectrum King Grow Lights (United States), MechaTronix Horticulture Lighting (Taiwan), Shenzhen Aurora Technology Limited (China), Foshan Growspec Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Valoya (Finland) and Weshine LED (China).



Definition:

Agricultural LED is mainly used in horticultural farming. It improves sustainable agricultural practices. This LED are highly energy efficient. They offer comfortable environment compared to the conventional bulbs. Increasing indoor farming driving the demand for the market. Further, rising technical advancements in farming created lucrative opportunities for the market. Geographically, North America is anticipated to grow with higher market shared followed by Europe and Asia Pacific over forecast period.



Market Trend

Rapidly Increasing Vertical Farming



Market Drivers

Growing Infrastructure of Agricultural Industry and Rising Inclination towards Sustainable Farming



Opportunities

Increasing Technological Advancements has Created Growth Opportunities and Augmenting Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops across the Globe



The Global Agricultural LED Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (MP LEDs (Mid-Power), COB LEDs (Chip-On Board), SMT LEDs (Surface Mount)), Application (Vertical Farming, Multi-Layer Farming, Home Farming, Stadium Lawn, Space Farming, Poultry House, Fish Farming, Other), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Wavelengths (315 - 400 nm, 400-500nm (Blue), 500-600nm (Green), 600-700nm (Red)), Crop Type (Food Crops, Plantation Crops, Horticulture Crops)



Global Agricultural LED market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategiesto helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Agricultural LED market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Agricultural LED market.

- -To showcase the development of the Agricultural LED market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Agricultural LED market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Agricultural LED market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Agricultural LED market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



