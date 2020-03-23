Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The Global Agricultural Microbial Market is prophesied to grow with rising adoption of natural and organic farming worldwide. Fortune Business Insights shared this information in a report, titled "Agricultural Microbial Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus), Formulation (Dry formulation, Liquid Formulation), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), Function (Soil Ammendment, Crop Protection), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) & Geography Forecast till 2026." The growing population necessitates the rising demand for food, which in turn, increase the crop productivity.



The report profiles some of the leading players in the Global Agricultural Microbial Market. These players include



- Monsanto Company

- BASF

- Sumitomo Chemical: Group Companies of the Americas

- Novozymes

- Certis USA

- ChemChina

- Syngenta

- BioWorks Inc.

- DowDuPont

- Koppert and Arysta LifeScience.



Precision Farming in North American Countries Drives Growth in the Market



Rising demand for quality food in North America is driving the global agricultural microbial market. Furthermore, precision farming in this region is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Also, rising environmental protection laws in North America is expected to boost the market by 2026.



The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register gradual growth during the forecast years. Rising demand for food and its products in India and China are likely to create ample growth opportunities in the global market. Adoption of production practices and innovative technologies to safeguard crop yield in this region are further helping the market to grow by 2026.



The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth between 2018 and 2026. Stringent regulations regarding the usage of synthetic chemicals and pesticides in Europe are likely to push the market's growth.



Segmentation



By Type



Bacteria

Fungi

Virus

Others

By Formulation



Dry formulation

Liquid Formulation

By Mode of Application



Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Others

By Function



Soil Ammendment

Crop Protection

By Crop Type



Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Geography



DTI and Copenhagen University Received Funds to Ensure Sustainable Agriculture



The demand for agricultural microbes has been increasing over the past few years. Agricultural microbes are eco-friendly, cost-effective, and improves crop yield by protecting them from pests and weeds. According to the American Academy of Microbiology, agricultural microbial solutions can increase crop productivity by up to 20%. The study further revealed that these solutions have the ability to reduce pesticide and fertilizer requirement by 20% over a span of 20 years.



"Several start-ups re also planning to pave their way into the agricultural microbial market by offering sustainable solutions to control weeds and pests," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "Limited regulatory guidelines and requirement of low funds are attracting start-ups to explore this business," he added.



Danish Technological Institute (DTI) and University of Copenhagen received funds from Danish Innovation Fund in November 2018. These two institutions are expected to organic solutions for sustainable agricultural crop production. In addition to this, the project called "Bac4CroP" will run for four years with a fund of around US$ 4.43 Million.



Among agricultural microbial types, bacteria are expected to dominate the global market as bacterial microorganisms help to decompose organic matter. Moreover, Rhizobium, a bacterial microorganism helps to deliver stability by fixing atmospheric nitrogen into the soil and eventually enrich soil fertility.



Ginkgo Bioworks Joined Hands with Bayer AG to Develop Plant Microbiome



Companies are likely to focus on developing innovation solutions to fulfil the requirements of end-users. These companies are planning to invest heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to develop novel agricultural microbial products. Also, companies are continuously involving in new initiatives and adopting strategies to stay relevant in the industry. Some of the strategies are mentioned below:



In 2018, Marron Bio Innovations launched a new biological seed and soil platform called TerraConnect. Later, the company received funds from the U.S. Patent and Trademark office in Feb 2019. These funds were claimed for an active ingredient called MBI- 110 bacterium used in Amplitude and Stargus bio fungicides.

Ginkgo Bioworks and Bayer joined an agreement in March 2017. The aim of this joint venture was to focus on plant microbiome development mainly for nitrogen fixation in plants.



