Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Aberrant usage of crop protection chemicals has led to the deformation of the environment in recent times says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Agricultural Spray Surfactants Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Non-ionic), Application (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides), Formulation (Tank-mix, In-formulation), Substrate/Feedstock (Synthetic, Bio/Plant-based) and Geography Forecast till 2026". The increasing demand for precision farming is expected to have maximum impact on the agricultural spray surfactants sales.
Some key companies that are present in the global agricultural Spray surfactants market are;
- Evonik
- Croda
- BASF
- DuPont
- AkzoNobel
- Clariant
- Solvay
- Huntsman
- Bayer Crop Science
- Stepan Company
- ExxonMobil and other players
Rising R&D Activities Resulting in Launch of Novel Products to Boost Growth
Agricultural sprays, due to their ability to eliminate pests and diseases in crops, are in high demand. However, the extensive use of crop protection chemicals has led to certain environmental concerns. This could challenge the market in the long run. Nonetheless, rising investment in research and development (R&D) activities to aid crop protection will enable growth in the market in the long run. Hence introduction of innovative products and technologies with minimal environmental effect, improved safety, no toxicity, easier usage, and labor cost saving will aid the expansion of the agricultural spray surfactants market.
The production rate of synthetic agricultural spray is high compared to bio-based surfactants and hence it is leading the market. Synthetic surfactants are available in the market mostly as petrol based. Bio-based agricultural spray surfactants are produced through biological sources like vegetable oil, yeast, bacteria. Bio-based surfactants are bio-degradable and eco-friendly by character. These aspects are expected to enhance global agricultural spray surfactant market.
Segmentation of Agricultural Spray Surfactants Market are;
By Type
Anionic
Cationic
Amphoteric
Non-ionic
By Application
Insecticides
Fungicides
Herbicides
Others
By Formulation
Tank-mix
In-formulation
By Substrate/Feedstock
Synthetic
Bio/Plant-based
Modern and Advanced Approach for Crop Production to Drive Global Agricultural Spray Surfactants Market
To cater to the growing need for agriculture spray surfactant products, several leading companies are planning to invest in research and development with a motive to develop and launch a wide range of products. Agricultural sprays surfactants are gaining considerable popularity, owing to the combined benefits of bio-degradation and naturally occurring formulations of the spray. This factor is boosting growth for the agricultural spray surfactants market.
Use of advanced technology in crop production, labor shortage, and rise in the use of pesticides are some of the factors responsible for driving the global surfactants market. Increasing uptake of precision farming is another aspect which is fueling the demand for surfactants. In addition, lack of Information and awareness among the framers/crop producers in developing countries is likely to hinder the growth of the surfactants market.
Adoption of Precision Farming in North America, The Top Leader in The Global Market
North America is leading the global market for agricultural adjuvants spray and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the stringent regulations by government to protect the environment. Asia Pacific is also likely to grow on a considerable rate due to the demand for crop protection chemicals in the region.
