Agricultural Pheromones Market Set to Surpass USD 8.2 Billion by 2028 with Growing Demand for Sustainable Pest Control

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2023 -- The global agricultural pheromones market is poised to achieve remarkable growth, reaching USD 8.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly pest management solutions has led to increased adoption of agricultural pheromones. These synthetic compounds, resembling natural pheromones, are employed for mating disruption, mass trapping, and detection & monitoring, among other functions, attracting insects and reducing crop damage.



Sex pheromones, known for their efficiency in reducing insect populations and increasing crop yields, dominate the market in terms of value. Their ability to disrupt insects' mating routines leads to a decrease in their numbers and consequentl agricultural pheromones market y minimizes crop damage. As a chemical-free and sustainable approach, sex pheromones are becoming increasingly popular among farmers for pest control.



Mating disruption, another key function of agricultural pheromones, is in high demand due to its effectiveness in pest control without heavy reliance on chemical pesticides. By preventing pests from reproducing, mating disruption tactics help to curtail crop loss and control pest population growth. This eco-friendly strategy aligns with the growing consumer demand for environmentally conscious and sustainable agricultural practices.



The mode of application segment is witnessing significant growth, with dispensers holding the largest share in the agricultural pheromones market. As precision agriculture gains prominence, farmers prefer controlled and targeted release of pheromones, which dispensers provide. These dispensers offer a convenient and efficient way to apply pheromones, enhancing insect control and crop yields.



Among the crop type segments, fruits & nuts lead the way in the agricultural pheromones market. The increasing consumer preference for organic and sustainable farming methods, coupled with the efficacy of pheromone-based solutions in minimizing crop damage and enhancing yields in fruit and nut production, drives the expansion of this segment.



Geographically, the Asia Pacific region emerges as the largest growing market for agricultural pheromones in terms of value. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising awareness and adoption of sustainable farming practices, demand for organic produce, and governmental regulations supporting efficient pest control techniques. Additionally, advancements in research and development of pheromone-based solutions have improved affordability and efficacy, further fueling market growth in the region.



Key players in the agricultural pheromones market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Biobest Group NV, The Wonderful Company LLC, and several others. Their contributions to research and development have led to innovative and effective pheromone-based solutions that are shaping the future of sustainable pest management in agriculture.



