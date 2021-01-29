Increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The agricultural pheromones market is facing high demand due to the high demand for increased crop production and growing applications of the agricultural pheromones in the orchard crops, vegetables, and field crops. The global agricultural pheromones market size is forecast to reach a value of USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.
The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.
Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.
Top Key participants include Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.
Market Drivers
The market is forecast to observe high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for crop production, globally. Moreover, increasing pest proliferation and the growth in the sustainable agricultural practices will boost the global market demand during the forecast period. The higher investments from the government in the industry and increasing R&D activities in the market will play significant role in the growth of the market.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sex Pheromones
Aggregation Pheromones
Others
Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Traps
Sprayers
Dispensers
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mating Disruption
Detection & Monitoring
Mass Trapping
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Field Crops
Orchard Crops
Vegetables
Others
Regional Analysis
North America is projected to dominate the market, owing to the growing awareness among the farmers in the region regarding the environmental and health benefits of using agricultural pheromones. Europe, led by France, will be a major competitor of the North American market due to the rising use pesticides in crop production. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing government support for encouraging sustainable agricultural practices.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Agricultural Pheromones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Agricultural Pheromones Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing pest proliferation
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for increased crop production
4.2.2.3. Growing sustainable agricultural practices
4.2.2.4. Supportive government regulations
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive agricultural pheromones' maintenance
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Sex Pheromones
5.1.2. Aggregation Pheromones
5.1.3. Others
Chapter 6. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Application Mode Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Traps
6.1.2. Sprayers
6.1.3. Dispensers
Chapter 7. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Function Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Function Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Mating Disruption
7.1.2. Detection & Monitoring
7.1.3. Mass Trapping
