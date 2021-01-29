Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The agricultural pheromones market is facing high demand due to the high demand for increased crop production and growing applications of the agricultural pheromones in the orchard crops, vegetables, and field crops. The global agricultural pheromones market size is forecast to reach a value of USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.



Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.



Top Key participants include Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers



The market is forecast to observe high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for crop production, globally. Moreover, increasing pest proliferation and the growth in the sustainable agricultural practices will boost the global market demand during the forecast period. The higher investments from the government in the industry and increasing R&D activities in the market will play significant role in the growth of the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others



Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Vegetables

Others



Regional Analysis



North America is projected to dominate the market, owing to the growing awareness among the farmers in the region regarding the environmental and health benefits of using agricultural pheromones. Europe, led by France, will be a major competitor of the North American market due to the rising use pesticides in crop production. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing government support for encouraging sustainable agricultural practices.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Agricultural Pheromones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Agricultural Pheromones Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing pest proliferation



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for increased crop production



4.2.2.3. Growing sustainable agricultural practices



4.2.2.4. Supportive government regulations



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive agricultural pheromones' maintenance



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Sex Pheromones



5.1.2. Aggregation Pheromones



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Application Mode Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Traps



6.1.2. Sprayers



6.1.3. Dispensers



Chapter 7. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Function Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Function Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Mating Disruption



7.1.2. Detection & Monitoring



7.1.3. Mass Trapping



Continue…!



